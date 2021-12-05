Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah issue: Mathura Police issue traffic advisory for December 6

The Mathura Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory, a day ahead of a proposed march towards the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the adjoining Shahi Eidgah by several right-wing organisations. Though the protests were later called off as authorities denied permission, the police, taking no chances, have put the city under a security blanket. Prohibitory measures were clamped also because December 6 will mark 29 years since the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

दिनांक 06 दिसम्बर, 2021 को मथुरा शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था निम्न प्रकार से रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/TEXiXXRrYT — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) December 5, 2021

“On December 6, 2021, the traffic system in the Mathura city will be as follows,” a rough translation of the Mathura Police’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

Here’s what the advisory states:

(1.) All Vrindavan-bound vehicles from Bhuteshwar intersection, Deeng Gate, Masani to proceed to their destination via Gokul Restaurant, Masani and Chhatikara. No vehicle allowed near Janmabhoomi/Deeng Gate.

(2.) No heavy vehicle can enter the city from the Govardhan intersection.

(3.) All vehicles bound from Masani to Bhuteshwar or Deeng Gate to use the Gokul Restaurant-Govardhan intersection route.

(4.) No vehicular movement allowed from Bharatpur Gate to Deeng Gate.

Prohibited routes: (1.) Dhauli Pyau to State Bank intersection (all four-wheelers/heavy vehicles)

(2.) Tank intersection to State Bank intersection (four-wheelers/heavy vehicles)

(3.) Krishnapuri (heavy vehicles)

(4.) Gokul Barrage to Tank intersection (heavy vehicles)

(5.) Gokul Restaurant to Masani (heavy vehicles)

(6.) Vrindavan/Masani to Mathura city (all vehicles)

(7.) Govardhan intersection to Bhuteshwar intersection (all vehicles)

Diversions: (1.) Vehicles moving towards the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant via Masani to use the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route

(2.) Vehicles entering Mathura from the Yamuna Expressway from Vrindavan via Masani to use the Raya cut-Lakshmi nagar route.