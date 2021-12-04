Four booked in Mathura for objectionable social media posts

Agra Police have tightened security and enhanced vigil on social media in Mathura ahead of December 6.

Meanwhile, four people were booked under provisions of Information Technology Act for positing provocative posts on social media and two cases each were registered at Govind Nagar and Kotwali police stations of Mathura.

“Police have referred the posts to its cyber cell and action will follow. Two cases have been registered at Govind Nagar police station and two at Kotwali police station against the account holders after provocative messages were posted on social media,” informed Vijay Kumar Singh, the in charge of Govind Nagar police station.

Earlier, various organizations, including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha , had given calls to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ at Eidgah adjoining Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. The calls were later withdrawn but Mathura police are in no mood to take chances and have stepped up vigil for December 6.

It was on December 6, 1992, that the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished at the site of a temple-mosque dispute.

Under heavy police arrangement, the Friday Namaz was offered at the Shahi Masjid Idgah here. “The namaz was offered in a congenial environment,” SSP Gaurav Grover said.

He said entry into the Idgah was granted on the basis of Aadhaar card. “I am happy that there is no change in cordial and affectionate environment in Mathura,” the senior official said. To control any untoward incident, district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Grover stationed themselves at the Deeg Gate police outpost, which is very close to the Idgah.

In view of December 6, Grover said permission to hold traditional rituals by four organisations Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and Srikrishna Mukti Dal had been rejected.

Narrating the details of force to be deployed, the officials said, five additional SPs, 14 Deputy-SPs, 40 inspectors, 1400 head constables and constables, 10 companies of PAC and six of RAF are being deployed from Saturday evening. (With PTI inputs)