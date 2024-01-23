Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temple set to open today for devotees

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple was finally inaugurated on Monday with the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla amid unbridled celebrations. Ayodhya: The idol of Ram Lalla after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya,(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das participated in pran pratishtha ceremony.

In most sacred 84 seconds of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. With this, the week-long rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16 was completed.

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was decked in ornaments based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Ram's scripturally appropriate attire.

In the evening, the temple town was lit up with as many as 10 lakh diyas after the consecration ceremony, and a laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi captivated the people.

As the sun set on the banks of river Saryu, temples and houses across the temple town were lit up with earthen diyas and people came out on the streets to celebrate the new abode of Ram Lalla, bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets.

Th temple will be open for devotees on Tuesday.