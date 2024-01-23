Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temple set to open today for devotees
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the pran pratishtha rituals, which was conducted by a team of priests.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple was finally inaugurated on Monday with the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla amid unbridled celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das participated in pran pratishtha ceremony.
In most sacred 84 seconds of the 48-minute ‘Abhijeet muhurat’ from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, he symbolically opened the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. With this, the week-long rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which began on January 16 was completed.
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was decked in ornaments based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Ram's scripturally appropriate attire.
In the evening, the temple town was lit up with as many as 10 lakh diyas after the consecration ceremony, and a laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi captivated the people.
As the sun set on the banks of river Saryu, temples and houses across the temple town were lit up with earthen diyas and people came out on the streets to celebrate the new abode of Ram Lalla, bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets.
Th temple will be open for devotees on Tuesday.
- Jan 23, 2024 07:12 AM IST
Indian diaspora celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' with billboards, 'bhandara'; special event by Oxford students
As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya on Monday, the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom also celebrated the momentous occasion in grand fashion.
The members of the diaspora adorned the city of London with digital banners reading 'UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya'.
While Londoners regaled at the saffron display on a busy Monday morning, the Hindu temples all across the UK (about 250) are celebrating the day with special puja, Bhandara, bhajan-kirtan, and hawan.Jan 23, 2024 07:09 AM IST
Ram Mandir construction
Built-in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.
In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned.Jan 23, 2024 06:47 AM IST
Ayodhya basking in Treta Yuga glory: Yogi Adityanath as Ram temple inaugurated
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose Gorakhnath Mutt was at the forefront of the Ram temple movement for decades, on Monday said he was overwhelmed at the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Read moreJan 23, 2024 06:31 AM IST
Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple
Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, reports ANIJan 23, 2024 06:11 AM IST
Devotees gathered in large numbers since 3 am to offer prayers to Shri Ram Lalla
Visuals from the main gate of Shri Ram Temple where devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremonyJan 23, 2024 06:07 AM IST
‘Golden day that will motivate country for next 1000 years’: Piyush Goyal on pran pratishtha ceremony
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya a golden day, adding that the day will motivate the country for the next 1000 years.
Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said that the Prime Minister has generated new enthusiasm.
"The whole of Mumbai has become 'Ram-may'. Diwali was celebrated in every house. The people of India were waiting for the success of this 500-year-old struggle. PM Modi generated new enthusiasm today. This is a golden day that will motivate the country for the next 1000 years. 140 crore Indians will make a developed India with unity," the Union Minister told ANI.Jan 23, 2024 06:04 AM IST
10 lakh diyas, laser show: Festival of lights gives Ayodhya ethereal look
The city of Ram was lit up with as many as 10 lakh diyas on Monday evening after the consecration ceremony, and a laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi captivated the people. Read more
