10L diyas, laser show: Festival of lights gives Ayodhya ethereal look

The city of Ram was lit up with as many as 10 lakh diyas on Monday evening after the consecration ceremony, and a laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi captivated the people. Illumination on Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The sparkling ‘Ramnagari’, bathed in the glow of countless lamps, cast a spell on all who were fortunate enough to witness it. Whether a resident of Lord Shri Ram’s sacred city, or someone who had travelled from far , each individual contributed to the ethereal atmosphere by lighting the “deep or Ram Jyoti,” celebrating the omnipresent divinity of Shri Ram flowing through every corner of Ayodhya with the resounding chant of “Ram, Jai Jai Shri Ram.”

Small wonder onlookers described the sparkling city as ‘marvellous, ‘surreal’, ‘unforgettable’and a ‘beauty beyond imagination.’

As the sun set on the banks of river Saryu, temples and houses across the temple town were lit up with earthen diyas and people came out on the streets to celebrate the new abode of Ram Lalla, bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets.

“After a long wait and legal battle, the Ram Mandir has finally come up in Ayodhya,” said Shalabh Kapoor, who came to Ram Ki Paidi to celebrate the occasion with his friends.

At Dashrath Mahal, special rituals were organized to mark the day. Ram’s father King Dashrath is said to have lived here .

Kanak Bhawan, just ahead of the Dashrath Mahal, was also illuminated with colourful lights and diyas .

“We have waited for 500 years for this day. Finally, the day has arrived and now Ram Lalla has been enthroned in his place (sanctum-sanctorum ) of the temple,” said Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi.

The famed Lata Chowk, decorated with flowers and lights, sported a beautiful look. At this new hangout point, people broke into an impromptu jig to express their joy.

Temples across narrow lanes and bylanes were also illuminated , as were Karsevakpuram and Mani Ram Das Chhavni, nerve centres of the Ram Mandir movement in the 1980s and 1990s.The celebrations continued till late in the night.

Mayor of Girishpati Tripathi said, “ The celestial celebration reached its peak on Monday when the divine temple of Shri Ramlala was consecrated, marking the end of a 500-year struggle. The air was charged with a unique enthusiasm and joy, as devotees gathered at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. The festival of lights unfolded a tapestry of faith and joy with devotees lighting lamps on the Sarayu riverbank, Ram Ki Paidi , temples and other public spaces.”

“The daily practice of Saryu Arti was a delight to watch as individuals, accompanied by sadhus and saints, performed the ritual on the ghats,” he said.

Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, “ The grandeur of the festival of lights in Ayodhya had been building up since 2017 when chief minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office. With each passing year, its magnificence reached new heights. By 2023, during Yogi’s second term, the festival set unprecedented records with a staggering 22.23 lakh lamps being lit. The entire city of Ayodhya transformed into a mesmerizing display of lights, with temples, narrow lanes and main roads adorned with attractive lighting. Even the residents participated wholeheartedly, lighting lamps in their homes to invoke the divine presence of Shri Ram .”

President of Alambagh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Nirmal Singh, who participated in the consecration ceremony, said, “ The city of Ayodhya appeared ethereal and otherworldly, reminiscent of the divine aura of Tretayuga ( Ram’s era). Every soul expressed devotion by lighting lamps and vibrant rangolis adorned crossroads, carrying wishes for prosperity. Even those who journeyed from outside the sacred city participated in this act of faith, symbolically lighting a lamp to signify their connection with the divine.”