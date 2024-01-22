Ayodhya basking in Treta Yuga glory: Yogi Adityanath as Ram temple inaugurated

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose Gorakhnath Mutt was at the forefront of the Ram temple movement for decades, on Monday said he was overwhelmed at the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI)

Drawing a forward-looking roadmap for the revamp of Ayodhya, which is already in the midst of a makeover, he said: “Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on Ayodhya’s revitalisation and today the work of rejuvenation, conservation, operation and maintenance of various places like Ram ki Paidi, Naya Ghat, Guptar Ghat and Brahmakund is on.”

“The cultural mapping’ of the Ramayana tradition is being done, while the process of constructing Ramayana galleries on the Ram Van Gaman Path - the path taken by Ram during exile - is going on with commitment,” he said.

“The new Ayodhya not only preserves its ancient culture and civilisation but also embraces modern urban development to cater to future needs. Inspired by the PM Ayodhya is evolving into a ‘Solar City’ that harmonises tradition with contemporary urban amenities,” he added.

“Navya Ayodhya is moving towards becoming a major centre for Sanatan believers, saints, tourists, researchers and inquisitive people from all over the world,” he said.

“This is not the development of a city or a pilgrimage site, rather it is the victory of the faith which is embodied in the coat of arms of India as ‘Satyamev Jayate’. This is the victory of public faith and public trust. Glory is restored,” he said.

The Divya Deepotsav of Ayodhya is becoming the cultural identity of the new India and the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla is proving to be a harmonious expression of the cultural conscience of India.

“Today, Ayodhya is basking in the radiance of its Treta Yuga glory, becoming a global symbol of divinity and grandeur. This sacred city is progressively solidifying its position as the ‘cultural capital of the world,’ captivating the attention of people worldwide. The ‘divya’ and ‘bhavya’ Ayodhya is now witnessed by the entire globe,” he said.

“This remarkable transformation has been made possible through the resolute determination, willpower, and foresight of the Prime Minister. Just a few years ago, envisioning an airport in Ayodhya was beyond imagination. Yet, here we are, with an airport, a four-lane road within the city, and the introduction of cruises along the Sarayu River. This dream is coming true due to the efforts of the double engine government,” he said.

“The establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple stands as a profound spiritual ceremony, marking a cultural renaissance in India—it is not merely a temple but the National Temple. Of course! The consecration of Shri Ram Lalla is a historic occasion of national pride,” he said.

YOGI REFLECTS ON SAINTS AND RAM JANMABHOOMI AGITATION

He also said that the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation may have been the first instance of its kind where a majority had to struggle for so many years to ensure a befitting abode to the lord.

“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case may have been the first such unique case in the world, in which the majority community of a nation had to fight for so many years and at so many levels for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their god in their own country,” Adityanath said after the consecration ceremony.