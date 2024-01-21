close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony: List of politicians who will skip consecration

Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony: List of politicians who will skip consecration

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the lead in the pran-pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol in the Ayodhya temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Most opposition parties, which are part of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have said that they would skip the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad take part in a procession in Prayagraj on January 20, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.(AFP)
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad take part in a procession in Prayagraj on January 20, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.(AFP)

A host of Congress bigwigs and other opposition leaders have already turned down the invitation to the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the lead in the pran-pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has handed out invites to the who’s who of the political, business, entertainment, religious, sporting, and cultural world.

Ram temple inauguration: Top Opposition leaders who are skipping event

Congress

Trinamool Congress

  • Mamata Banerjee

Aam Aadmi Party

  • Arvind Kejriwal

Maharashtra-based Shiv Sena-(UBT)

  • Uddhav Thackeray

Nationalist Congress Party

  • Sharad Pawar

National Conference

  • Farooq Abdullah

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

  • Sitaram Yechury

Unlikely to attend

  • HD Deve Gowda
  • Communist Party of India (Marxist)
  • BJP veteran LK Advani
  • BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had initially declined the invite from the VHP, saying he could not accept an invite from people he did not know. Later, Yadav said he would visit the Ram temple as and when Lord Ram invited him. Then he posted on social media a letter addressed to the Ram Temple Trust, thanking them for inviting him, and stating that he would visit with his family after the consecration.

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya

Seeking to ensure a smooth entry and exit for visitors arriving in Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the city.

With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said on Sunday.

Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised and equipped setup, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On