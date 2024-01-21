Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony: List of politicians who will skip consecration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the lead in the pran-pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol in the Ayodhya temple’s sanctum sanctorum.
Most opposition parties, which are part of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have said that they would skip the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
A host of Congress bigwigs and other opposition leaders have already turned down the invitation to the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has handed out invites to the who's who of the political, business, entertainment, religious, sporting, and cultural world.
Ram temple inauguration: Top Opposition leaders who are skipping event
Congress
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Sonia Gandhi
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Manmohan Singh
Trinamool Congress
- Mamata Banerjee
Aam Aadmi Party
- Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra-based Shiv Sena-(UBT)
- Uddhav Thackeray
Nationalist Congress Party
- Sharad Pawar
National Conference
- Farooq Abdullah
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Sitaram Yechury
Unlikely to attend
- HD Deve Gowda
- Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- BJP veteran LK Advani
- BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had initially declined the invite from the VHP, saying he could not accept an invite from people he did not know. Later, Yadav said he would visit the Ram temple as and when Lord Ram invited him. Then he posted on social media a letter addressed to the Ram Temple Trust, thanking them for inviting him, and stating that he would visit with his family after the consecration.
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya
Seeking to ensure a smooth entry and exit for visitors arriving in Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the city.
With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said on Sunday.
Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised and equipped setup, they said.
