Ayodhya Ram Temple in focus over alleged disappearance of donation funds: The row explained

A fresh controversy has erupted over an alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh, leading the state government to set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

The SIT has been tasked with examining claims linked to donations received by the temple.(X via @ShriRamTeerth)

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The SIT has been tasked with examining claims linked to donations received by the temple and the financial functioning of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya.

What is the controversy?

The matter came into focus earlier this month after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that reports suggested several crores of rupees donated to the Ram temple had gone missing. He urged the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.

In a social media post, he raised concerns over the alleged irregularities involving donations worth crores and described the situation surrounding the temple trust as "shameful".

समस्त विश्व में भगवान राम के उपासकों के लिए ये एक बेहद संवेदनशील समाचार है कि ‘राम मंदिर’ के चढ़ावे की करोड़ों की रकम गायब पायी गई है।



ये मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए अत्यंत शर्मनाक स्थिति है। कोई भी सफ़ाई देने के लिए सामने नहीं आना चाहता है।



न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की माँग है… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the allegations later that day, Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the trust regularly carries out internal audits. He said such exercises continue for several days and that the current audit process was still underway. Rai said that nothing significant had been detected so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the allegations later that day, Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the trust regularly carries out internal audits. He said such exercises continue for several days and that the current audit process was still underway. Rai said that nothing significant had been detected so far. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Only an impartial probe by the SIT could bring to justice those involved in the scam. A probe by the Trust will face several questions," a Trust member told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Only an impartial probe by the SIT could bring to justice those involved in the scam. A probe by the Trust will face several questions," a Trust member told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy escalated further when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was aware of the alleged misuse of donations but chose not to disclose details. UP govt forms SIT to probe matter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy escalated further when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was aware of the alleged misuse of donations but chose not to disclose details. UP govt forms SIT to probe matter {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a three-member SIT to investigate the matter following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The panel comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police (Lucknow range) Kiran S, and special secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan. The team has been directed to carry out a detailed investigation and submit its findings to the government.

The Trust said the allegations were part of a serious conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the Teerth Kshetra and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees, adding that the truth must be brought to light.

As the row intensified and ₹10 lakh was recovered from the residence of an employee involved in counting cash donations in Ayodhya on Friday, the state government moved to constitute the SIT.

Akhilesh ups ante against govt, Congress joins attack

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The Samajwadi Party chief intensified his jabs at the Yogi Adityanath-led government, claiming that the source of the conspiracy was "not far away".

In a post on X on Saturday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The root of this conspiracy is not far away, therefore there will be no need to go far to take action if the truth is to be uncovered."

He further said, "If the police are unable to identify the guilty, we can help."

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also called for an independent investigation under the supervision of a sitting high court judge.

BJP reacts

Reacting to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the trust had already begun its own inquiry and would act according to its rules and regulations. He also said that the issue largely fell under the trust's authority.

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Senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that details of the trust's finances, assets, donations, spending, bank accounts and land dealings be made public.

With inputs from agencies

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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