Ayodhya Trust shares photos of sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Lala temple. See here

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai on Saturday shared the photos of the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

The sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (X/ @ChampatRaiVHP)

While sharing the photos on X platform, Rai said, "The sanctum-sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you."

Earlier on Friday, the trust shared the photos showing the current status of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the trust.

Rai earlier said that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is 90% ready which is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya.

"At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4'3'' idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 percent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done,' Rai said.

"The idol will be installed in the 'Grabhgriha' on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with 'Praan-Pratishtha' (Consecration ceremony)," he added.

Invitation cards for the ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.

Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year, an official said.

In the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the newly built Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15pm during the pran-pratishtha.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.