Eminent personalities from various walks of life to be invited to Ayodhya

Eminent people from various walks of life, including politics, business, sports, media and movies, along with prominent seers from across the country are likely to feature in the guest list being finalised for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at the event, will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple (PTI)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, will send invites to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

“The guest list is likely to include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, ace batsman Virat Kohli, actor Amitabh Bachchan, industrialists Ratan Tata (Tata Group chairman), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group chairman) and Gautam Adani (Adani Group chairperson),” a person aware of the details said, requesting anonymity.

The Trust is also likely to invite Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, the actors who played Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television serial Ramayan. Yoga instructor Ramdev will also be invited, the person said.

“Owners of large media houses and senior journalists are also likely to be invited,” the person added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at the event, will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15pm during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Baghwat is also likely to share the stage with Modi.

“The Trust is also trying to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries,” Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai told reporters. “The Trust will also invite families of kar sevaks who lost their lives in the Ram Mandir movement. Invitations are also being sent to scientists, judges, writers and poets.”

All four Shankaracharyas (heads of the four main Hindu monasteries) are likely to be special guests at the event, the temple trust said in a statement. “Invitations are also being sent to other saints, religious leaders, former civil servants, ex-Army officers, lawyers and musicians,” it added.

A link will be shared with the invitees before the ceremony, a member of the trust said. “Once they register with the link, a bar code will be generated. This bar code will act as the entry pass,” Trust member Anil Mishra said.

The invitation letter, accessed by HT, reads: “You are aware that after a long struggle, the construction work of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress, and on — Paush Shukla Dwadashi — Vikram Samvat 2080, Monday, 22 January 2024, the new idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum. It is our strong desire that you be present in Ayodhya on this auspicious occasion to witness the consecration and enhance the dignity of this great historical day.”