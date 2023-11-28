Ram temple security plan to come into effect from Jan 5

Complete security plan for Ram temple will be put in place by January 5 and all necessary equipment will be installed through which devotees arriving at Ram Janmabhoomi will have to pass to make sure the temple’s security plan is foolproof on the Pran- Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 next year. The Ram temple will be opened for devotees from January 23, 2024. (Sourced)

At a high-level meeting of Ram temple’s security committee in Ayodhya on Tuesday, senior police officials discussed the issue and decided to roll out the plan by January 5. The additional director general of police (security), the IG police (Ayodhya range), IB officials, the Ayodhya divisional commissioner and a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust were present in the meeting.

“For the first phase of the security plan, the state government has released ₹40 crore,” Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal informed media persons after the meeting. “The overall security plan for Ram temple is with the state government for approval,” Dayal added.

Also present in the meeting, Ram temple Trust member Anil Mishra said: “By January 5, the entire security plan will be rolled out.” “From January 5, devotees arriving at Ram Janmabhoomi will have to pass through security equipment installed there. This will help in testing the security apparatus for the opening ceremony of the temple on January 22,” Mishra added.

According to Praveen Kumar, inspector general of police (Ayodhya range), the Ram Janmabhoomi will have a four-tier security plan. “Several agencies will be involved in the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi. They include the CRPF, the PAC and the special security force (SSF),” Kumar said.

“In temple’s security, artificial intelligence will also be used,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Trust has also prepared a list of 2500 guests who will be invited for the mega opening ceremony of Ram temple. In addition to this, 4,000 saints have also been invited for the ceremony. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23.