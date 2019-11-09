Ayodhya verdict: The five judges who will deliver the SC judgment

india

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court which delivered the verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Saturday. Here are brief profiles of the five judges.

Brief profiles of the five judges:

Ranjan Gogoi: He joined the Bar in 1978 and practised mainly in the Gauhati high court. He was appointed permanent judge of the Gauhati high court on February 28, 2001. On September 9, 2010, Gogoi was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana high court, where he became chief justice on February 12, 2011. Gogoi was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Appointed Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, he will retire on November 17.

The CJI-led bench concluded hearings in this case in 40 days on October 16 and reserved its judgment. Chief Justice Gogoi is to deliver verdicts in three more important cases before his retirement—the Rafale review plea, Sabarimala review petition and the question whether the office of the CJI falls under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act or not.

Justice S A Bobde: He is the CJI designate who takes charge on November 18. He enrolled in the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978 and practised law at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court with appearances at Bombay before the principal seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years. He was designated a senior advocate in 1998.

Bobde was elevated to the bench of the Bombay high court on March 29, 2000 as additional judge. On October 16, 2012 he was sworn in as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court. Justice Bobde was elevated as a judge of Supreme Court April 12, 2013. As CJI, he will retire on April 23, 2021.

Justice D Y Chandrachud: He has been a part of many Constitution benches in the past and is known for his liberal outlook on issues relating to fundamental rights. Chandrachud served as director of the Maharashtra Judicial Academy. He was designated senior advocate by the Bombay high court in June 1998, where he practised law, and appeared in cases at the Supreme Court.

Chandrachud was additional solicitor general of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge of the Bombay high court starting on March 29, 2000. He was appointed chief justice of the Allahabad high court on October 31, 2013 and elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Justice Ashok Bhushan: He obtained a law degree from the Allahabad University in 1979 and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on April 6, 1979. Bhushan then started practising law at the Allahabad high court until his elevation to the bench.

He worked as standing counsel of the Allahabad University, State Mineral Development Corporation Limited and several municipal boards, banks and education institutions.

Bhushan was elected senior vice-president of the Allahabad high court bar association when. On April 24 which year, he was elevated as permanent judge of the Allahabad high court. He also served as chairman of the Higher Judicial Service Committee and headed several other committees. He was sworn in as a judge of the high court of Kerala on July 10, 2014 and took charge as acting chief justice on August 1, 2014.He was sworn in as chief justice of the high court on March 3, 2015. when was he elevated to the Supreme Court?,

Justice S Abdul Nazeer: The only Muslim judge on the bench, he enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983 and practised in the high court of Karnataka. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka high court on May 12, 2003 and as a permanent judge on September 24, 2004. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.