Ayodhya verdict live updates: Muslims to get 5 acres alternative land in Ayodhya, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Saturday pronounced that the Ram Temple will come up in the disputed land in Ayodhya, while Muslims will get an alternative land measuring five acres. Delivering the Ayodhya verdict, CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday underlined that law must stand apart over political considerations, religion and beliefs.Justice Gogoi, who heads the five-judge Constitution Bench set up to decide the decades-old land dispute in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri case, said the court, as a secular institution, should uphold all beliefs and religion.Justice Gogoi, who estimated that it will take half-an-hour to read out the operative portion of the verdict, has said that the constitution bench’s verdict on Ayodhya is “unanimous”.

11:53 am IST Will decide on filing review petition: Zafaryab Jilani Sunni Waqf Board’s Zafaryab Jilani said that they will decide on filing a review petition against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.





11:50 am IST Unanimous judgment after hearing all parties: Delhi CM “The Supreme Court gave a unanimous judgment after hearing the arguments from all parties. We welcome the verdict. The Court gave the judgement today after many years, bringing to an end an years-old dispute. Appeal to every one to maintain peace,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.





11:47 am IST Everyone must accept SC verdict: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that everyone should maintain peace and must accept Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya land title dispute suit.





11:44 am IST There should be no further dispute, appeals Nitish Kumar “Supreme Court’s judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





11:42 am IST ‘We are not satisfied’: Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer News agency ANI quoted Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer as saying, “we respect the judgment but we are not satisfied, we will decide the further course of action.





11:40 am IST Historic judgement: Lawyer representing Hindu Mahasabha “It is a historic judgment. With this judgement, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity,” said Varun Kumar Sinha, lawyer representing Hindu Mahasabha in the Ayodhya land title suit.





11:37 am IST Ayodhya DM congratulates people on Ayodhya verdict “Congratulations everybody on a peaceful resolution of a longstanding dispute. I will urge everybody to observe restraint in celebrating the verdict. Any inciting or insulting behaviour will be acted against,” the Ayodhya DM Anuj K Jha tweeted.





11:33 am IST ‘Can’t believe this’, says vendor in Ayodhya Rakesh Kumar (40) runs a shop on Ramjanmbhoomi Babri Masjid marg from Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya. He says the Supreme Court judgement will change our lives. “I can’t believe the 500 year old dispute has ended,” he said.





11:30 am IST Sunni Waqf Board failed to establish case of adverse possession:CJI The Sunni Waqf Board has not been able to establish dedicated place of worship. No case of adverse possession has been established, the CJI said.





11:26 am IST Documents do not indicate possession of outer courtyard: CJI “There is an absence of evidence that mosque after its construction was used for offering namaz until 1857. There is evidence to show that Muslims had abandoned the property. There was consistent pattern of the possession of the outer courtyard by Hindus after 1857. The documents do not indicate possession of the courtyard. A Railing was set up to maintain law and order. There were attempts to exclude Hindus to access the inner courtyard, significantly the prayers on the outer courtyard continued,” the CJI said while delivering the judgement.





11:20 am IST ASI findings left things unanswered: SC “On the question of whether a Hindu temple was demolished at the contested site in Ayodhya, the ASI has left it unanswered,” the CJI said in while delivering the verdict.





11:15 am IST Temple to come up in disputed Ayodhya site, rules Supreme Court Ram temple will come up in the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court has ruled while Muslims will get alternative land measuring five acres, it added.





11:12 am IST High level meet at Amit Shah’s residence A high level meeting is currently on at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and Director IB present in the meeting.





11:08 am IST Hindus always believed birthplace of Lord Ram was in inner courtyard of mosque: SC “There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque.Hindus always believed birthplace of Lord Ram was in inner courtyard of mosque. Clearly established that Muslims offered prayer inside inner courtyard and Hindus offered prayers in outer courtyard,” the Supreme Court said in its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute suit according to news agency ANI.





11:05 am IST Mosque was not abandoned by Muslims: CJI “The mosque was not abandoned by the Muslims. Though Hindus continued to worship at Ram Chabutra, they claimed ownership on Garbh Garha also,” the CJI was quotes as saying by news agency ANI.





11:00 am IST Evidence in the records shows that Hindus in the possession of the outer court: CJI “There is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Rasoi was worshipped by the Hindus before the British came. Evidence in the records shows that Hindus in the possession of the outer court of the disputed land in Ayodhya,” said the CJI while reading out the judgement.





10:52 am IST Babri Masjid wasn’t built on a vacant plot: CJI “Babri mosque was not constructed over a vacant land. The structure underneath it was equal if not more than the disputed structure. Underline structure was not Islamic. The foundation of the disputed structure rests on the pillars of underline structure,” CJI read out the verdict.





10:40 am IST Nirmohi Akhara claim dismissed The Nirmohi Akhara claim Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid land title suit has been dismissed. The claim of Nirmohi Akhara is only of management. Nirmohi Akhara is not a Shabait, rules Supreme Court





10:38 am IST Law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs: SC in Ayodhya verdict The law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs, the Supreme Court said in the Ayodhya land title dispute verdict. The court as a secular institution should uphold all beliefs and religion and Places of Worship Act was meant to ensure state’s commitment to protect the faith and belief of all, the CJI said.





10:30 am IST CJI reads out Ayodhya land dispute case verdict Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is currently reading out the Ayodhya land dispute case verdict. He said that the judgement is unanimous.





10:28 am IST No rumours, objectionable comments must be made on social media: Uttarakhand CM “I appeal to people of Uttarakhand to accept whatever verdict is given by the Supreme Court. No rumours or objectionable comments should be made on social media or other platforms that could adversely affect social harmony, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Ayodhya verdict.





10:25 am IST All 5 judges reach Supreme Court All five Supreme Court judges who will deliver the verdict in Ayodhya land title case have reached the Supreme Court. The bench will pronounce the verdict shortly.





10:20 am IST Respect Supreme Court order, appeals Mayawati In a tweet on Saturday, BSP supremo Mayawati urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony and said that the people should respect the Supreme Court order on Ayodhya land title suit.





10:13 am IST Stick to party’s official position: Congress to party leaders Congress leaders have been asked to refrain from making personal comments on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict and stick to party’s official position to be announced after the Supreme Court’s judgment in the 70-year old land title dispute on Saturday.





10:09 am IST CJI arrives at Supreme Court The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has arrived at the Supreme Court, reported news agency ANI. A five-judge bench led by him will deliver the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case shortly





9:50 am IST Beware of rumours: CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people to beware of rumours ahead of the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. मेरी प्रदेशवासियों से अपील है कि अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें।



प्रशासन सभी की सुरक्षा व प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए पूरी तरह कटिबद्ध है।



कोई भी व्यक्ति यदि कानून व्यवस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ करने की कोशिश करेगा, तो उसके विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी । — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 8, 2019





9:45 pm IST UP Congress chief makes appeal for peace UP Congress president Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ has appealed to the people not to take the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya as victory or defeat and has requested people to maintain peace and uphold the Constitution.





9:35 am IST An hour to go In approximately an hour from now, the Supreme Court will deliver its landmark verdict in the Ayodhya land title suit. The city of Ayodhya has turned into a fortress, while state is on high alert ahead of the judgement.





9:20 am IST 10 drones deployed for security surveillance Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court today, a total of 60 companies of paramilitary force, RPF and PAC and 1200 police constables, 250 Sub-inspectors, 20 Dy-SPs and two SPs have been deployed, news agency ANI reported. Double layer barricading, public address system, 35 CCTVs and 10 drones have also been deployed for security surveillance.





9:10 am IST Spirit of brotherhood hallmark of our secular fabric: Naveen Patnaik Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Odisha chief minister Odisha Naveen Patnaik has urged everyone to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court. “Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





9:00 am IST Our responsibility to uphold peace, communal harmony: Priyanka Gandhi Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Saturday calling for clam ahead of the Ayodhya land title suit verdict today. Regardless of what the verdict is, it is responsibility to maintain peace and social and communal harmony, she said. जैसा कि आप सबको पता है, अयोध्या मामले पर आज उच्चतम न्यायालय का फैसला आने वाला है। इस घड़ी में न्यायालय का जो भी निर्णय हो, देश की एकता, सामाजिक सद्भाव, और आपसी प्रेम की हज़ारों साल पुरानी परम्परा को बनाए रखने की ज़िम्मेदारी हम सबकी है । #AYODHYAVERDICT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 9, 2019





8:50 am IST Internet services suspended in Agra Internet services have been suspended in Agra from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, DM Agra NG Ravi Kumar has confirmed. “We are in constant touch with state government over the issue. Situation is normal only precautionary steps are being taken. Schools and colleges in Agra district closed till 11th of October”, he added.





8:45 am IST RSS chief in Delhi, to address media post SC verdict RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Delhi. He will address the media post the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land title suit. He will address the nation through media at 1 pm at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan.





8:40 am IST Only two-wheelers allowed in Ayodhya No four wheelers from outside the city are being allowed to enter Ayodhya, while only local two-wheelers have been permitted to move around.





8:30 am IST UP-Nepal border sealed Following a late-night meeting of top officials with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed, news agency IANS reported. No one without proper identity proof would be allowed to move along the sensitive border, IANS quoted Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi as saying.





8:27 am IST Temporary jails in all UP districts Security across the state has been heightened ahead of the Supreme Court verdict. The state government has also created temporary jails in all 31 districts, reported news agency PTI.





8:15 am IST Chief priest of makeshift Ram temple appeals for peace Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mahant Satyendra Das has appealed people to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace. He upheld the Prime Minister’s view that the Ayodhya verdict today will not be anyone’s defeat or victory, reported news agency ANI.





8:05 am IST Second longest heard cases in Supreme Court The Ayodhya case comes a close second to the longest heard case in the Supreme Court: the Kesavanad Bharati case. Daily hearings in the case were held for 40 days, Kesavanad Bharati case was heard for 68 days. The hearing in the Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid started on August 16 and concluded on October 16.





8:00 am IST Himachal police issues warning against circulation of fake news Police in Himachal Pradesh has issued a warning against the circulation of fake news, news agency PTI reported. The police shall take strict penal action against anyone who indulge in circulation of fake news, morphed pictures, doctored videos or any inflammatory material, Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI on Saturday.





7:50 am IST Educational institutions shut till Monday in several states Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will remain closed till Monday while the educational institutions in Madhya Praesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi will remain shut today.





7:40 am IST UP on high alert Uttar Pradesh is on high alert, the city of Ayodhya has turned into a fortress ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.





7:35 am IST 5-judge bench to deliver verdict The five-judge bench lead by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi set to deliver the verdict in Ayodhya case comprises justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. The bench was set up earlier this year to rule on a batch of appeals against a 2010 Allahabad high court judgement. The disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya was ordered to be divided equally into three parts among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and the Ram Lalla Virajman, as per the original verdict .





7:20 am IST UP Police social media cell on alert Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh on Friday said that the social media cell of Uttar Pradesh Police is on alert and keeping an eye on objectionable tweets, comments, and posts. “We have marked 673 active accounts on social media for creating nuisance and cases are being registered. Internet could be blocked if a need is felt in any district,” he added.





7:15 am IST PM Modi calls for peace, unity and harmony On Friday night, PM Narendra Modi tweeted that the Supreme verdict in the Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title suit won’t be a victory or defeat for anyone. He appealed the nation to maintain that the ruling in the verdict gives way to peace, unity and harmony.





7:10 am IST Devotees leave Ayodhya To avoid any kind of mishap or clash in the city, many devotees left Ayodhya before midnight as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the decades old title suit. The verdict will be announced at 10:30 am today.



