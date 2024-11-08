Ayurveda-Biology now subject in NET, experts raise concerns

The University Grants Commission (UGC) officially introduced “Ayurveda Biology” as a new subject in the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Thursday, a move it said was meant to bridge traditional Indian medicine with modern biological sciences, but experts warned it could dilute academic standards and create confusion in the job market. Students of in an exam hall in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The new subject will be available for examination starting December 2024, following recommendations made during the 581st meeting of the Commission on June 25, 2024. The NET exam, conducted twice yearly, determines eligibility for assistant professor positions and junior research fellowships in Indian universities.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the initiative aims to modernise the study of traditional medicine. “When MSc scholars come in and they do their PhD in Ayurveda Biology, they can go to the universities and teach ayurveda biology. We are trying to understand our ancient medical system from the modern molecular biologist approach and see what new solutions can be designed to make medicine and medical systems approachable,” he said.

The 10-unit syllabus attempts to merge ancient Ayurvedic concepts with contemporary biological sciences. For instance, Unit 7 introduces “Ayurgenomics,” proposing to study traditional dosha-prakrti (body constitution types) through modern genetic analysis and “multi-omic” approaches. However, many of these correlations remain in early research phases and await rigorous scientific validation.

Similarly, Units 6-8 attempt to bridge traditional Ayurvedic understanding of disease with modern microbiology and immunology. The syllabus places concepts like “gut-brain axis” and “microbiome” alongside traditional disease pathology, suggesting an attempt to find scientific correlations between ancient observations and current biological findings.

Academics have raised concerns about this hybrid approach. “It’s stretching interdisciplinarity too far, which dilutes the academic rigour and scientific approach required for both Ayurveda and Biology,” said Delhi University professor Seema Das. “How can a student without a background of Biology go for higher studies in Biology, which involves laboratory work also?”

The syllabus also emphasizes standardisation of Ayurvedic medicine through modern analytical techniques. Unit 8 introduces nanotechnology applications, proposing the use of electron microscopy, spectroscopy, and chromatography to study traditional preparations. However, many traditional Ayurvedic treatments still lack validation through controlled clinical trials - a point acknowledged in Unit 10’s focus on research methodology.

“The balance between traditional knowledge systems, such as Ayurveda, and modern medicine can be achieved when the government establishes separate institutions, such as colleges and hospitals, for both sectors,” said Abha Dev Habib, professor of Physics at Delhi University. “This would create more job opportunities in both traditional and modern medicine, as Ayurveda should not encroach upon the job market of modern medical sciences, especially when there are not enough jobs to accommodate both fields.”

The development comes amid the centre’s broader push to emphasize traditional Indian Knowledge Systems following the National Education Policy 2020. Universities including Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University already offer courses on Ayurvedic science. However, previous attempts at such integration have faced challenges.

“Such courses have very short shelf life as we can see that JNU has to close two of its centres on Indian dance and music and System Medicine,” professor Das pointed out. “The competition will be amongst few and easier with lower cut off than the mainstream subjects. The undue advantage can vitiate the fairness in competition in the higher studies.”

The syllabus also addresses contemporary concerns in traditional medicine. Unit 9 covers biodiversity conservation and intellectual property rights, including “Protection of Traditional Knowledge System (TKS), prevention of bio-piracy and bioprospecting.” It also explores entrepreneurship opportunities in Ayurvedic medicine, covering product development, business strategies, and regulatory frameworks.

The final unit focuses on research methodology and biostatistics, emphasizing the need for evidence-based validation of traditional practices.