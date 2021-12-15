Ayush ministry has recommendations on 'holistic health' amid third Covid wave fears

The ministry of Ayush on Wednesday released a comprehensive document on ‘holistic health’ amid fears of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the ministry said the recommendations are for the public to ensure 'holistic health and well-being' during the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is an evolving disease, characterised by the development of sequelae to the primary disease known as post-Covid syndrome and long COVID-19. It has been observed that patients recovering from SARS-CoV-2 suffer from persistent and often, debilitating symptoms extending several months past their initial diagnosis," a ministry official said.

Also read | Oppn wants discussions on Omicron & inflation, then runs away from Parl: Pralhad Joshi

The document emphasised on self-care of individuals by addressing various dimensions of life and health and the recommendations have been formulated stressing the need for a healthy lifestyle with Ayush-preventive measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a list of recommendations:

> The ministry recommended methods for promoting systemic immunity, ways to promote local mucosal immunity along with other preventive courses such as fumigation (Dhupana).

> Pictographic presentation of Ayush practices and local/mucosal immune responses, relationship between good and weak digestive fire (agni), nutrition, immunity, and infection, and categorical administration of diet in respect of strength of appetite (agni) have also been incorporated in these recommendations for maximum understanding and outreach to general public, the statement said.

> Recommendations related to mental health and measures to increase mental strength (Satvabala) are also part of the document which were not in the previous guidelines or advisories issued by the Ministry of Ayush.

> Recipes of easily digestible food (laghu ahara) such as moong dal (green gram) khichdi and mudga yusha (moong dal soup) have been carefully chosen and included in the recommendations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> The document also illustrates Yoga asanas that one can practice during Covid-19 along with its photographs for easy understanding, the statement said.

It added the recommendations are a supplement to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and precautionary measures and should not be taken as a substitute.

Use of masks, hand sanitisation, physical and social distancing, vaccination, healthy nutritious diet, improving immunity, and all other general healthcare measures are advised as per the guidelines issued by health authorities from time to time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON