Baba Ramdev says Centre should come midway for honourable solution to farmers’ protest

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:26 IST

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said that the Union government should find a midway and amicable solution to end the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. He added that a prolonged protest would not be in favour of the country. Ramdev made the comments on Thursday in Saharanpur.

Ramdev added that the issues raised by the farmers are very sensitive and the protests should not be prolonged.

Government and farmers should find an amicable solution which keeps the honour of farmers intact while ensuring the growth of the agriculture sector in the country. “Government should work to increase farmers’ produce and the price of crops,” he said.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that three laws passed by the Centre to purportedly reform the sector would instead pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporations. They insist that the three laws passed by the Parliament are repealed.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with farmers on Friday during a money transfer event, while the Centre is hoping for a breakthrough after it invited protesting farmer unions for resumption of the talks.

The farmer unions, however, alleged that the government’s latest offer for talks is nothing but ‘a propaganda’ against the peasants to create an impression they are not interested in dialogue, and asked it to put the scrapping of the new farm laws in the agenda to resume discussions.