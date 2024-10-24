Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan attacks Shiv Sena (UBT): 'Staying together was never...'

Zeeshan Siddique, Bandra East's MLA, has slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding a candidate in his constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Attacking the Congress-Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) alliance, he said "staying together was never in their nature". Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique,(PTI)

The legislator has been suspended from the Congress for cross-voting in the recent legislative council elections.

"Heard old friends have announced their candidate from Bandra East. Staying together was never in their nature. Have a relationship with only those who give you respect,” Zeeshan wrote on X. He added that people would now make a decision.

Zeeshan Siddique's father Baba Siddique was shot dead earlier this month in Mumbai. His father had moved to the NCP. However, he hasn't revealed his next move yet.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the assembly elections, picking Varun Sardesai from Bandra (East).

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed on Thursday that the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) has reached an agreement on seat sharing for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to him, each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each.

On being asked if he will take up the responsibility of the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi if proposed, Nana Patole said, "First of all, our responsibility is to bring our government to power. Then our High Command will make a decision. We want to protect Maharashtra..."

Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed that the MVA partners will be contesting 85 seats each.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.

With inputs from PTI, ANI