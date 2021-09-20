Babul Supriyo says Mamata Banerjee's words music to his ears

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he had a very “musical talk” with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the latter’s words were music to his ears.

The singer-turned-politician who recently jumped ship from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the ruling camp in Bengal said the chief minister asked him to work and sing with all his heart. Speaking further about his meeting with the CM in Kolkata, Supriyo said she urged him to continue with his musical endeavours even during the upcoming Durga puja festival.

He further thanked Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, who now heads the party as the national general secretary, for welcoming him into the TMC family with much warmth and affection.

Also read | ‘Wait and watch’: TMC says more leaders to join after Babul Supriyo’s entry

“I'm very happy to meet her (Banerjee). The affection and warmth with which she welcomed me to the TMC family...She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart which I think is an icing on the cake. She said 'Pujor samayo tumi gaan karo' (sing even during the Puja),” Supriyo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We had a very musical talk. At the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank Didi and Abhishek for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly to the TMC family,” he added.

On Sunday, Supriyo said he would not wish to campaign for Banerjee for the upcoming bypoll in Bhabanipur slated to be held on September 30.

Regarding his decision to switch loyalty to the Trinamool Congress, of which he had been a vocal critic, the former Union minister of state for environment said he had been in politics for seven years now and felt it was a good opportunity for public welfare.

Supriyo was stripped off his portfolio during the recent Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre following which he had announced to “quit” politics in July. However, he later decided not to reliquish his membership of the Parliament where he represented the Asansol constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON