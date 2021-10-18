Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Sincere gratitude’: Babul Supriyo thanks Lok Sabha Speaker for granting time to resign as MP
india news

‘Sincere gratitude’: Babul Supriyo thanks Lok Sabha Speaker for granting time to resign as MP

The former Union minister will meet Om Birla at 11am tomorrow, read a post on his Twitter handle.
Babul Supriyo after joining the TMC last month (PTI)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month, on Monday thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting him appointment to resign as Lok Sabha MP. Taking to Twitter, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also lashed out at people accusing him of “backstabbing” the BJP by jumping ship to another party.

Also Read | Former Union minister Babul Supriyo joins TMC in Kolkata

“Sincere gratitude to honourable Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time tomorrow at 11am to formally resign as an MP. I will not hold on to the berths/perks/salary of an MP now that I am no longer a part of the BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” he tweeted.

 

RELATED STORIES

The development comes after the two-term MP from Asansol, on September 20, two days after joining West Bengal’s ruling party, wrote to Birla, seeking a “brief” appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the house. The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he does not wish to continue as an MP since he is no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

 

Meanwhile, on those accusing him of backstabbing the BJP, Supriyo posted the following message: “Just wish to ask one question to the employed trolls, who, I’m sure, are attacking me from their homes. So, where were you guys when I fought for the BJP since 2014? Ask your conscience as to who backstabbed whom. Unless needed, I don’t post anything on social media.”

 

On July 31, Supriyo announced his “resignation” from politics after being dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet earlier that month. In a message on Facebook, he described himself as a “one-team player,” though he deleted that part later. 

Also Read | Babul Supriyo edits resignation post, deletes 'won't join any party' part

The induction into the TMC of Supriyo, who contested the state assembly elections earlier in the year but lost, came as a surprise as after the party’s victory, he said that he won’t congratulate “cruel lady” Mamata Banerjee.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babul supriyo om birla
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 Noida men dead after car falls in gorge near Badrinath

'Rail Roko': Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; Haryana deploys RAF

Quack lynched in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping, murdering woman

India records 13,596 new Covid-19 cases; lowest single-day tally in 230 days
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP