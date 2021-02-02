Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid snowfall, poor visibility in J-K
A baby girl was born at 4.15am in an Army vehicle amid snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Monday. Kalaroos company commander sent the vehicle to the rescue after receiving a distress call from an Asha worker as ambulance couldn't reach the patient due to heavy snowfall in the region.
The vehicle was sent along with a medical team to transport the patient to the Kalaroos Hospital from Narikoot but the delivery of the baby had to be carried out en route.
Both mother and daughter were taken to the hospital and admitted after the delivery. The company commander congratulated the family with gifts and felicitated the Asha worker, Sadia Begum, for her confidence in the Army medics.
Meanwhile, residents of Kashmir got a major respite from the intense cold wave conditions on Monday as the minimum temperatures across the Valley rose by several degrees amid fresh snowfall in many areas, including Srinagar, officials said.
A thin layer of snow on city roads, caused inconvenience to the motorists due to the snowfall since Sunday night.
While Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Kokernag in the south registered minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: 1,91,313 healthcare workers vaccinated in the last 24 hours
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents buried teen to hide truth behind death, cops find body decade later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jhansi strawberry cultivator meets Yogi Adityanath, day after PM praises her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh leaves for Bengaluru to inaugurate HAL's 2nd LCA production line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid snowfall, poor visibility in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA makes derogatory statement on marginalised castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after ruckus by Oppn over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition amps up pressure over farm laws, Rajya Sabha adjourned twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over farm laws
World Wetlands Day: The origin, purpose and theme this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox