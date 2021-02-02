Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid snowfall, poor visibility in J-K

A baby girl was born at 4.15am in an Army vehicle amid snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Monday. Kalaroos company commander sent the vehicle to the rescue after receiving a distress call from an Asha worker as ambulance couldn't reach the patient due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The vehicle was sent along with a medical team to transport the patient to the Kalaroos Hospital from Narikoot but the delivery of the baby had to be carried out en route.

Both mother and daughter were taken to the hospital and admitted after the delivery. The company commander congratulated the family with gifts and felicitated the Asha worker, Sadia Begum, for her confidence in the Army medics.

Meanwhile, residents of Kashmir got a major respite from the intense cold wave conditions on Monday as the minimum temperatures across the Valley rose by several degrees amid fresh snowfall in many areas, including Srinagar, officials said.

A thin layer of snow on city roads, caused inconvenience to the motorists due to the snowfall since Sunday night.

While Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Kokernag in the south registered minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.

