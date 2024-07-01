Back in Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra jabs BJP over her expulsion: ‘Paid heavy price’

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations, hit out at the ruling BJP saying they paid a very heavy price for throttling her voice. TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the House during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.(PTI)

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," Mahua Moitra said in Lok Sabha, referring to her expulsion in the last session.

“In their attempt to silence me, the public silenced them, causing them to lose 63 MPs... mujhko bithane ke chakkar mein janta ne aapko bitha diya, aapke 63 MPs loss kar diya,” she added.

Moitra was speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress MP also launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC), accusing them of overlooking violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP.

“We won in spite of the EC, not because of it. Commissioners turned a deaf ear to the most egregious violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling party and the prime minister,” the Krishnanagar MP said.

"This election will be remembered for an eager and compliant EC turning a blind eye and a deaf ear towards the ruling party. Ultimately, the voters took charge and said 'bahut ho gaya'," she added.

Criticising the government's infrastructure projects, Moitra said, "You are sanctioning ₹1.08 lakh crore for Vande Bharat Bullet Train Project. In Balasore last year, three trains collided as there was no 'kavach'; last week, in the train accident there was no 'kavach'. With the current level of funding, it will take 50 years for 'kavach' to be installed on all trains.

'Kavach' is a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) that provides automated train protection as well as collision prevention capabilities for the trains.

"Our aviation sector has become a domestic hazard hub, with newly constructed airports having canopies falling and the Pragati Maidan tunnel flooding. This is what happens when infrastructure is poorly planned and rushed for photo opportunities by the supreme leader," she said.