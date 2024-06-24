Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday posted 2019 vs 2024 pictures with some of the Opposition women Lok Sabha MPs as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began today. Mahua Moitra's ‘warriors are back’ post with women MPs as 18th Lok Sabha session begins(Twitter/Mahua Moitra)

The throwback picture from 2019 includes MPs Moitra, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Jothimani, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, sitting on a bench in the lower house of the Parliament, while the latest picture includes new Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav.

“Warriors are back,” Moitra captioned the picture posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While Moitra represents the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, Kanimozhi represents Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi seat. The other MPs - Supriya Sule, Jothimani, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Dimple Yadav represent Maharashtra's Baramati constituency, Tamil Nadu's Karur seat, Chennai South seat, and Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat respectively.

A total of 74 women have won the Lok Sabha elections, a slight dip from 78 elected in 2019. Out of the total women MPs elected to the lower house, West Bengal is leading with 11 female MPs.

The 18th Lok Sabha session began on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet ministers taking oath as members of the Parliament. On the other hand, the Opposition created an uproar over several issues, including the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker, the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG-2024 examination, and the relocation of statutes within the Parliament building complex.

As the session began, several leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament, holding copies of the Constitution - a video of which was posted by Congress leader K C Venugopal on X.

In the video, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and TMC leader Mahua Moitra were seen protesting. The leaders held the Constitution copies in their hands and raised slogans like -- “Our Constitution long live, long live” and “Who will save the Constitution? We will, we will”.

According to the Opposition, the appointment of Mahtab by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha session, PM Modi sent a stern message to the Opposition, saying the people of the country expect "debate and diligence" from members of the parliament, not “disturbance”.

“India needs a responsible Opposition. People want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament. People expect good steps from the Opposition. It has been disappointing so far, but I hope it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum,” he told the media.