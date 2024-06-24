PM Narendra Modi's curt message to Opposition: 'People want diligence, not disturbance'

Ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a terse message to the Congress-led Opposition that people of the country expect "debate and diligence" from members of the parliament, not “disturbance”. Addressing the media outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the masses want substance from MPs, not slogans, and he has full faith that the latter will fulfill the expectations of the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.(PTI)

"India needs a responsible Opposition. People want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament. People expect good steps from the Opposition. It has been disappointing so far but I hope it will fulfil its role, maintain democracy's decorum," PM Modi said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In a hidden swipe at the Congress, PM Modi mentioned Emergency, saying the new generation will never forget how the Constitution was destroyed.

"Tomorrow is June 25. Those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and have faith on democratic traditions, for them June 25 is a day that can never be forgotten. Tomorrow marks the completion of 50 years of black spot on Indian democracy. New generation will never forget how the Indian Constitution was rejected, destroyed and the country was turned into a prison, through declaration of Emergency," he said.

Also read: Pro-tem Speaker row likely to become first NDA-INDIA bloc flashpoint in Lok Sabha today

Former prime minister (late) Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975.

PM Modi vowed that the government will try to build consensus in order to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of India.

"In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone's consent and by taking everyone together. We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together, by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution," he added.

As the House proceedings started, PM Modi took oath as the member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to BJP MP B Mahtab as 'Speaker pro-tem' of the newly constituted H