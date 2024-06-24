Lok Sabha session live updates: As per sources quoted by ANI, Congress and India Bloc parties are discontented with the deviation from tradition, as Mehtab was appointed as the Protem Speaker instead of the eight-time Congress MP K Suresh.

Lok Sabha session live updates: Congress and INDIA bloc MPs are likely to refrain from assisting in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MPs during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is set to begin today, expressing dissatisfaction over the appointment of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mehtab as protem Speaker instead of the eight-time Congress MP K Suresh....Read More

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence today with the swearing-in of all newly elected Members of Parliament and run until July 3. Following the two-day swearing-in ceremony, the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is slated for June 26, and President Murmu will address a joint session of both houses on June 27.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be chosen for the first time in ten years.

What to expect today?

- President Droupadi Murmu will swear in BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House.

- President Murmu has appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath to the newly elected members.

- The first session is expected to be contentious as the opposition aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA government regarding the election of the Speaker on June 26, discussions about alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and disputes over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

- The Opposition intends to confront the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on issues such as rising prices, food inflation, deaths caused by an extreme heatwave, and recent “irregularities” in exam administration.

When will the new Speaker be elected?

On June 26, the Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker. In a new Lok Sabha, the Speaker is chosen by a simple majority vote. Until the Speaker is elected, a pro-tem Speaker is appointed to temporarily carry out essential functions. The term ‘pro-tem’ indicates that this position is temporary.

18th Lok Sabha

This marks the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, the INDIA bloc won 234 seats, and the Congress held 99 of them.

The final session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held from January 31 to February 10, 2024.