Lok Sabha session live updates: Cong MPs may refrain from assisting in oath ceremony over ‘pro-tem Speaker row’
- 54 Mins ago Congress MPs to abstain from assisting in oath-taking ceremony of MPs
- 3 Mins ago Telangana CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Congress LS members
- 9 Mins ago What is the row over the appointment of a pro-tem Speaker?
- 18 Mins ago Rahul Gandhi pens a note to people of Wayanad ahead of taking oath as Rae Bareli MP
- 23 Mins ago INDIA bloc MPs to march to Parliament on the first day
- 28 Mins ago Newly elected MPs along with PM Modi to take oath today
Lok Sabha session live updates: Congress and INDIA bloc MPs are likely to refrain from assisting in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MPs during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is set to begin today, expressing dissatisfaction over the appointment of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mehtab as protem Speaker instead of the eight-time Congress MP K Suresh....Read More
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence today with the swearing-in of all newly elected Members of Parliament and run until July 3. Following the two-day swearing-in ceremony, the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is slated for June 26, and President Murmu will address a joint session of both houses on June 27.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be chosen for the first time in ten years.
What to expect today?
- President Droupadi Murmu will swear in BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House.
- President Murmu has appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath to the newly elected members.
- The first session is expected to be contentious as the opposition aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA government regarding the election of the Speaker on June 26, discussions about alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and disputes over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.
- The Opposition intends to confront the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on issues such as rising prices, food inflation, deaths caused by an extreme heatwave, and recent “irregularities” in exam administration.
When will the new Speaker be elected?
On June 26, the Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker. In a new Lok Sabha, the Speaker is chosen by a simple majority vote. Until the Speaker is elected, a pro-tem Speaker is appointed to temporarily carry out essential functions. The term ‘pro-tem’ indicates that this position is temporary.
18th Lok Sabha
This marks the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, the INDIA bloc won 234 seats, and the Congress held 99 of them.
The final session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held from January 31 to February 10, 2024.
Lok Sabha session live updates: Congress MPs to abstain from assisting in oath-taking ceremony of MPs
Lok Sabha session live updates: Following the appointment of seventh-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mehtab as pro-tem Speaker instead of eighth-term Congress leader K Suresh, the MPs of the India bloc have decided not to occupy the speaker's chair to assist during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs, as per sources cited by news agency ANI.
Additionally, President Murmu has appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to aid the Speaker Protem in administering the oath to the newly elected members.
Lok Sabha session live updates: Telangana CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Congress LS members
Lok Sabha session live updates: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the recently elected Congress Lok Sabha members today.
- The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha commences on Monday, during which the new members will be sworn in. According to official sources quoted by news agency PTI, the chief minister is anticipated to return to Hyderabad by Tuesday.
- As the president of the Telangana Congress, Revanth Reddy is expected to hold meetings with party officials in Delhi, amidst discussions surrounding potential cabinet expansion and the appointment of a new PCC president.
Lok Sabha session live updates: What is the row over the appointment of a pro-tem Speaker?
Lok Sabha session live updates: The Congress has alleged that the government has "undermined parliamentary conventions" by appointing seven-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker instead of eight-term Lok Sabha member and Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, who, according to tradition, should have been selected as the most senior MP for the position.
- In a post on 'X' on Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Kodikunnil Suresh of the INC, who is in his eighth term, should have been Speaker Protem. But Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP has been appointed on the flimsy grounds that he has a greater claim because this is his seventh consecutive term.”
- According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Mahtab was chosen as he has the “longest uninterrupted tenure as a member of the Lower House.” Rijiju noted that despite Suresh being an eight-term MP, his tenure was interrupted as he was not a Lok Sabha member in 1998 and 2004. Therefore, Mahtab was selected for his uninterrupted tenure in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha session live updates: Rahul Gandhi pens a note to people of Wayanad ahead of taking oath as Rae Bareli MP
Lok Sabha session live updates: Before his swearing-in as the Member of Parliament representing Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad on Sunday, expressing gratitude for their support.
- In the letter, the former Congress chief expressed a mixture of sadness and consolation, noting that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, would now represent the people of Wayanad in Parliament.
- Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019 after losing in his family stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, highlighted that Priyanka Gandhi has been nominated by the Congress for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
- Additionally, Gandhi mentioned feeling consoled by the presence of a “loving family” among the people of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Dig deeper
Lok Sabha session live updates: INDIA bloc MPs to march to Parliament on the first day
Lok Sabha session live updates: Lok Sabha MPs affiliated with the INDIA bloc will convene at the Parliament complex on Monday morning and proceed to the House together for the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, according to sources.
- According to news agency PTI, a senior opposition party leader said that the MPs will gather near Gate No. 2 of the old Parliament building, formerly the location of the Gandhi statue.
- The Gandhi statue, previously a prominent site for MPs' protests within the Parliament complex, has been recently relocated along with 14 other statues to a new area known as Prerna Sthal.
- As per the politician, some MPs will carry copies of the Constitution of India as they walk towards the Parliament building.
Lok Sabha session live updates: Newly elected MPs along with PM Modi to take oath today
Lok Sabha session live updates: The Lok Sabha proceedings will commence with the oath-taking ceremony led by Narendra Modi, the Leader of the House, followed by the panel of chairpersons appointed by the President to assist the pro-tem Speaker.
According to officials familiar with the details, the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on Wednesday, after which Modi will introduce his council of ministers to the House.