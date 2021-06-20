Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Back-to-back earthquakes rock Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur; no casualties reported
india news

Back-to-back earthquakes rock Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur; no casualties reported

The first earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin at around 1:02am. This was followed shortly by another earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale, near Shirui village in Manipur's Ukrul district.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The first earthquake on Sunday occurred near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin region. (Photo via @NCS_Earthquake on Twitter)

Back-to-back earthquakes were reported from the northeastern part of India on Sunday morning, as the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) notified of a series of tremors, all ranging from magnitude 3.1-3.6 on the Richter Scale, hitting two regions in Manipur Arunachal Pradesh. No casualties or damage to property, however, have yet been reported in the incidents.

According to alerts issued by NCS, the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin at around 1:02am. This was followed shortly by another earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale, near Shirui village in Manipur's Ukrul district.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first earthquake hit 95 kilometres north-northwest of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh at 1:02am at a depth of 17 kilometres. The second quake hit 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui in Manipur at 1:22am at a depth of 30 kilometres.

A bit later, around 5:41am, another mild earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale, was reported 62km north of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, at a depth of 15km, the NCS reported.

