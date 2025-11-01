Bad weather grounds Amit Shah's helicopter at Patna Airport

He was later seen addressing the rally in Gopalganj virtually.

Amit Shah had to wait for the weather to clear before he could depart to address the scheduled public rallies in poll-bound Bihar.

Union home minister Amit Shah’s helicopter was unable to take off due to bad weather at Patna airport on Saturday, reported ANI news agency.

Also Read | 'Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf…': Amit Shah affirms NDA's victory in Bihar polls "Free Bihar from jungle raj': Amit Shah At a rally in Samastipur on Wednesday, Amit Shah affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, stating that their win is certain and that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s game will be over by 1 pm on November 14, the day votes get counted for the Bihar elections.

He targted the Mahagathbandhan alliance for favouring family members in leadership positions rather than capable political leaders, contrasting it with how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 25-year-old Maithili Thakur.

Shah also lauded the crowd that emerged during his rally in Samastipur, noting that he had travelled across the state and had witnessed the same crowd everywhere.

"I have travelled across the entire state of Bihar -- and I have seen such massive crowds everywhere. On the 14th, the counting will begin at 8 a.m., ballot boxes will open at 9, and by 1 o'clock, Lalu and Rahul's game will be over ("1 bajte-bajte Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf")." Amit Shah said.

The home minister also drew parallels between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahabharata, asserting that the NDA is like “panch pandavas” and lauding the unity within the alliance.

"This is not an election to make our candidates legislators, nor to make them ministers this upcoming election is to free Bihar from "jungle raj." In the NDA, all five of our allies are fighting this election together, like the five Pandavas," he said.