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Badrinath temple trust treasurer shifted out

BKTC's Sohan Singh Rangar said no irregularity was found on Mehta’s part, but he was replaced because of “certain deficiencies” in the donation weighing process

Updated on: Jul 16, 2026 08:04 AM IST
By Amit Bathla
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Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Investigation

Chamoli: Devotees gather to offer prayers at the Badrinath Dham, in Chamoli, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI FILE)
Chamoli: Devotees gather to offer prayers at the Badrinath Dham, in Chamoli, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI FILE)

Dehradun: The treasurer incharge of Badrinath temple donation counting centre Sandish Mehta was shifted out on Wednesday as the special investigation team (SIT) of the Chamoli police found that Pramod Nautiyal, the accused arrested in the alleged temple donation theft case, had stolen cash on at least four occasions, based on examination of the CCTV footage.

Kedar Singh Rawat, an employee attached to the puja office, has now been assigned the responsibility, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) officials said.

BKTC chief executive officer Sohan Singh Rangar said no irregularity was found on Mehta’s part, but he was replaced because of “certain deficiencies” in the donation weighing process.

The alleged donation theft is being investigated on multiple fronts. A four-member internal committee constituted by the BKTC has submitted its preliminary report to the committee chairman. Separately, a police SIT is probing the case, while a high-level committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government is conducting an independent inquiry.

Badrinath station house officer (SHO) Mahadev Uniyal said the police examined footage from both the old and the newly installed network video recorders (NVRs) after the temple’s CCTV system was upgraded.

“On each of these four days, he (Nautiyal) is seen concealing cash multiple times during the counting process. He may have committed similar acts earlier as well, but it is difficult to establish since older footage gets erased once the storage capacity is full,” the SHO said.

Nautiyal, who was arrested from his house in Dehradun on Sunday evening, was produced before a Chamoli court the following day. The court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, even though the police had sought a three-day custodial remand.

A personal assistant in the office of BKTC chairman, Nautiyal also handled VIP protocol and supervised donation counting at the Badrinath temple. According to the BKTC, he joined the committee in 2003 and was regularised in 2014.

The police have so far not recovered any stolen cash, gold and silver coins, except for a Shaligram stone.

“During questioning, he has not admitted to the crime and has been evasive,” Uniyal said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the investigation into Badrinath temple donation theft?

The investigation was prompted by the discovery that Pramod Nautiyal, the accused, had stolen cash on at least four occasions, based on examination of CCTV footage.

What actions were taken against Sandish Mehta?

Sandish Mehta was shifted out of his position due to 'certain deficiencies' in the donation weighing process, despite no irregularity found on his part.

What is the current status of the stolen cash and items?

The police have so far not recovered any stolen cash, gold, and silver coins, except for a Shaligram stone.

What role did Pramod Nautiyal have at the Badrinath temple?

Pramod Nautiyal was a personal assistant in the office of BKTC chairman, handled VIP protocol, and supervised donation counting at the Badrinath temple.
 
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