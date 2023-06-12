Bajrang Punia tells farmers: 'Can't let WFI's Brij Bhushan off the hook like Ajay Mishra'

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday reached Kurukshetra's Pipli mandi in Haryana where farmers are holding a mahapanchayat demanding the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and extended his support.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia addresses a panchayat in Sonipat.(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punia asked why the farmers shouldn’t get the correct price for their hard work and crops. “I have come here to lend support to the farmers as I also belong to the family of farmers. We are just asking for the MSP of our crops… and the government should accept this demand,” Punia said at the protest site.

“The government had failed to take against (Union minister) Ajay Mishra Teni. Now, we have to protest against Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh. But we need to be united to raise our voice strongly,” Punia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was named accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case after vehicles, allegedly from his convoy, mowed down a group of farmers in 2021. Despite a massive outcry, Ajay Mishra didn't resign as a Union minister.

On Sunday, taking to Twitter, the ace wrestlers wrote in Hindi, “Farmers are asking for the MSP for their crops. The farmers who feed the entire country work hard in the fields throughout the year. Shouldn't he get the right price for his hard work and crop? We wrestler farmers are with them in this struggle. We come from these families.”

Ace grapplers Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting since the beginning of this year to press for the removal and arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brij Bhushan was booked by the Delhi Police following allegations of sexual harassment.

On Friday, the wrestlers called a 'Panchayat' at Chhotu Ram Dharamshaala in Sonepat district, inviting khap members, farmers and members from women organisations, who have supported them in their "fight for justice".

The wresters apprised their supporters of the discussion they had with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Olympic medallist Malik said efforts are being made to break the victims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON