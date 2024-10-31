'Bajrangbali's mace will protect Sanatan Dharma': Yogi Adityanath's Diwali message

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India's strength is closely linked to Sanatan Dharma and stressed the need for unity beyond caste, belief, language and religion. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

He visited the new Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on Diwali and conveyed his greetings to the people of the state.

“The chief minister said that this year's Diwali festival is historic and unprecedented. Ram Lalla has been seated in his abode after a long wait of 500 years. Innumerable lamps will also be lit in the new temple built in the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham,” chief minister's office said in a post on X.

“The state government is re-establishing the ancient and glorious tradition of celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya by organising Deepotsav and is working to introduce the entire world community to the glory of Ayodhya,” it added.

The chief minister in a statement mentioned that with the blessings of the RSS leadership and revered seers, Ram Lalla is now enshrined in the magnificent Ram temple.

He added that the government has fulfilled the wishes of Ayodhya's citizens and seers, urging everyone to uphold this legacy.

“We must stand united, beyond caste, belief, language, or religion; division will only weaken us,” he added.

The chief minister said that Bajrangbali's mace will protect Sanatan Dharma and that any threats to India's ethos will be addressed firmly.

“India's strength is intertwined with Sanatan Dharma. Our true identity lies in our commitment to service, not in mere words,” he added.

Adityanath also visited Ayodhya's Mirapur Bulandi Dalit Basti, where he distributed sweets and clothes among women and handed chocolates to the children.

He recalled that Ayodhya was lit up with diyas upon Lord Ram's return from his 14-year exile in the ‘Treta Yuga.’ Adityanath emphasised that the festival conveys the message of spreading the light of knowledge, faith, and education through each illuminated lamp.

He also expressed hope that the festival would bring joy, enthusiasm, and prosperity to the people of the state and all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

After the ‘Diwali Milan’ programme in the Dalit colony, the Chief Minister visited Karsevakpuram to meet with Ayodhya's seers.

He thanked them for their support in organising the 'Deepotsav' and extended his Diwali greetings. Reflecting on Ayodhya's Deepotsav, he highlighted its global recognition as a cultural emblem of India.