Bakri Eid 2026: Centre revises Eid-ul-Azha holiday; govt offices to remain shut on May 28 instead of May 27

The Centre on Friday announced that all central government administrative offices in Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, revising its earlier holiday notification that had declared May 27 as a public holiday.

Livestock vendors wait for customers to sell their goats at a Bakri bazaar ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival. (ANI)

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In a fresh order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the government said the holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) has been shifted to May 28 following the expected sighting of the moon and the observance schedule for the festival.

“Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the ministry said in an official statement.

Also read | Bakri Eid 2026: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warns against illegal sacrifice and public slaughter

The revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices functioning in the national capital. The move comes days after the Centre had initially listed May 27 as the holiday for Eid-ul-Azha in its annual holiday calendar.

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{{^usCountry}} Eid-ul-Azha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion. The date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and may vary across regions. Delhi government issues strict guidelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eid-ul-Azha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion. The date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and may vary across regions. Delhi government issues strict guidelines {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Delhi government has issued strict directions aimed at maintaining law and order, sanitation, and compliance with animal sacrifice regulations across the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Delhi government has issued strict directions aimed at maintaining law and order, sanitation, and compliance with animal sacrifice regulations across the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday warned that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone violating rules related to the slaughter of prohibited animals or improper disposal of animal waste during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday warned that strict criminal action would be taken against anyone violating rules related to the slaughter of prohibited animals or improper disposal of animal waste during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government’s Development Department has circulated guidelines directing authorities to closely monitor illegal animal sacrifice and ensure cleanliness in public areas during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government’s Development Department has circulated guidelines directing authorities to closely monitor illegal animal sacrifice and ensure cleanliness in public areas during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken," Mishra said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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