...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bakri Eid 2026: Centre revises Eid-ul-Azha holiday; govt offices to remain shut on May 28 instead of May 27

In a fresh order, the government said the holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) has been shifted to May 28. 

Published on: May 22, 2026 03:44 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Centre on Friday announced that all central government administrative offices in Delhi will remain closed on May 28 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, revising its earlier holiday notification that had declared May 27 as a public holiday.

Livestock vendors wait for customers to sell their goats at a Bakri bazaar ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival. (ANI)

In a fresh order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the government said the holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) has been shifted to May 28 following the expected sighting of the moon and the observance schedule for the festival.

“Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the ministry said in an official statement.

Also read | Bakri Eid 2026: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warns against illegal sacrifice and public slaughter

The revised notification applies to all central government administrative offices functioning in the national capital. The move comes days after the Centre had initially listed May 27 as the holiday for Eid-ul-Azha in its annual holiday calendar.

"The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken," Mishra said.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bakrid
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bakri Eid 2026: Centre revises Eid-ul-Azha holiday; govt offices to remain shut on May 28 instead of May 27
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.