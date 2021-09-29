Balbeer Giri named successor to Mahant Narendra Giri

Days after the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri, Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, a collective of Hindu ascetics, has decided to appoint his disciple, Balbeer Giri, as his successor, people familiar with the developments said.

Balbeer Giri will be appointed as next Pithadishwar (Math head) of Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj in a ceremony on October 5.

“As per the last will (June 4, 2020) of Maharaj ji (Narendra Giri), Balbeer Giri has been named as his successor. The same wish has been mentioned in the suicide note as well as in his last video found on his cell phone,” said Ravindra Puri , general secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani. ”It has been decided that his wishes would be honoured and Balbeer Giri would be made the next head of Baghambari Math.”

Puri was referring to a purported suicide note recovered after Narendra Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the Math in Prayagraj on September 20. A video was recovered from his cell phone, which showed him saying things similar to that mentioned in the note.

Whoever heads the Baghambari Gaddi Math gains control over property of the Math worth crores.

Ravindra Puri said a five-member supervisory board would look after the overall working of the Math. For all major decisions, like sale or purchase of land, the head of the Math would have to seek approval of this body, he said.

“This all-important body would include members from the Niranjani Akhada only. Besides myself, other members would be Mahant Dinesh Giri, Mahant Omkar Giri, Keshav Puri and Mahant Har Govind Puri,” he said. “We are following the set practices and traditions of the Akhada and all the decisions are in strict accordance with it.”

Many senior seers, including Kailashanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, had dubbed the purported suicide note as fake and had maintained that the collective of renunciates would be taking the final call on Narendra Giri’s successor.

The lawyer of Narendra Giri had earlier claimed that he had made three wills in the capacity of the head of the Math. Advocate Rishi Shankar Dwivedi said Narendra Giri had first named Balbeer Giri as his successor in his will on January 7, 2010. On August 29, 2011, he got this changed and decided to make Anand Giri, another disciple, his successor. Cancelling both the earlier wills, on June 4, 2020, he again nominated Balbeer Giri as his successor, Dwivedi said.

The purported suicide note by the chief priest recovered last week had named Anand Giri, the Math’s de-facto number 2 till recently, Bade Hanuman Temple priest Aadya Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari of harassing him. All three have been arrested. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the matter.

Ravindra Puri said senior seers of 13 Akhadas (collectives) and officials of the district administration would be invited for the “pattaabhishek (annointing)” ceremony next week. The ceremony would coincide with the 16-day death ritual of Narendra Giri.

In his new role, Balbeer Giri would not only head the Math but also the Bade Hanuman temple near the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna, considered holy by Hindus.