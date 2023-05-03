Home / India News / SC declines to commute death penalty of Beant Singh's killer Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment

SC declines to commute death penalty of Beant Singh's killer Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 11:29 AM IST

The Supreme Court declined to commute the death penalty of Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to commute the death penalty of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment. Rajoana, a convict in the 1995 assassination case of Beant Singh, has been in jail for the past 26 years.

Balwant Singh Rajoana.
Balwant Singh Rajoana.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said the competent authority will decide the plea of the convict seeking mercy.

On March 2, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the plea of Rajoana after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the convict, and Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in the explosion that took place outside the Punjab civil secretariat on August 31, 1995, killing Beant Singh and 16 others.

A special court sentenced him to death in July 2007.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
balwant singh rajoana beant singh death penalty supreme court + 2 more
balwant singh rajoana beant singh death penalty supreme court + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out