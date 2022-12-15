Ban Besharam Rang, lawyer files complaint; 'Burn theatres,' says Ayodhya Mahant

Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal on Thursday wrote the information and broadcasting ministry against the Behsaram Rang song of the upcoming movie Pathaan, which has stirred a row after it has been alleged that the saffron bikini is hurtful to the Hindu religion. The Mahant of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Raju Das, on the other hand, appealed to the public to boycott the movie. "I appeal people to set the theatres where Pathaan will be screened on fire," the Mahant said in a video message, LiveHindustan reported. Read: After Madhya Pradesh minister remark, stir by fringe outfit over SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

In his complaint, the advocate said the song is vulgar and obscene and hurts Hindu sentiments as Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a saffron bikini. The name of the song is 'Besharam rang' (unashamed colour), and hence hurtful to saffron, the advocate wrote in his complaint. "We all know saffron is a symbol of renunciation, sacrifice, knowledge, purity and service but Bollywood turns saffron into a symbol of shamelessness by insulting the colour of pride and devotion by performing obscene moves in this song," the advocate wrote.

Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das issued a video statement and said the song is hurtful and accused Shah Rukh Khan of insulting the Hindu religion several times. "Bollywood and Hollywood always attempt to make fun of the Sanatan religion. The way saffron has been used by Deepika Padukone as a bikini is hurtful to us. What was the necessity to wear saffron as bikini? I appeal to people to boycott the movie. Burn down the theatres where the movie will be screened because otherwise they will not understand. You have to be evil to counter evil," he said.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru Unitversity) and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before,” Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. On Thursday, members of Veer Shivaji Group took out demonstration in Indore against the movie.

