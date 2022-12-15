Home / India News / After Madhya Pradesh minister remark, stir by fringe outfit over SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

india news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 11:04 AM IST

A controversy has erupted over the newly released song of the movie after Narottam Mishra’s comment.

Shah Rukh Khan in song Besharam Rang from upcoming film, Pathaan.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s remarks on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie - ‘Pathaan’ - which is due to release next month, Indore saw protests by a fringe outfit on Wednesday as the members taking part in the demonstration sought a ban on the movie. The demonstration was carried out by activists of “Veer Shivaji Group”, news agency PTI reported.

They were also seen setting afire the posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Videos shared on social media also showed them shouting slogans. The members, PTI reported, have also alleged that the sentiments of the Hindu community have been hurt due to the movie.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister raised an objection against a song of the movie, which was released on Monday, suggesting that the movie may face a ban in the state. He particularly highlighted the use of saffron and green colour in the song “Besharam”. It’s the first song of the movie to be released. "I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru Unitversity) and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are problematic,” he further said.

Narottam Mishra, in the past, has been known for making controversial comments.

'Pathaan' has been predicted to be one of the biggest early 2023 releases, and also Shah Rukh's biggest post-pandemic release.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

shah rukh khan madhya pradesh indore

