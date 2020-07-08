e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ban on dog meat by Nagaland govt sparks debate

Ban on dog meat by Nagaland govt sparks debate

While regarded as a welcome move, battle-lines were also drawn as the state government’s decision also received criticism in equal measure, largely on the grounds of infringement on people’s dietary practices.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kohima, Nagaland
Dogs stand by a flight of stairs outside their house in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.
Dogs stand by a flight of stairs outside their house in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.(AP)
         

Following the Nagaland government’s order to ban the trading of dogs and also the sale of both ‘cooked and uncooked’ dog-meat, a debate has emerged as to whether the order passed by the state government is democratic or not.

While regarded as a welcome move, battle-lines were also drawn as the state government’s decision also received criticism in equal measure, largely on the grounds of infringement on people’s dietary practices.

While pet lovers welcomed the decision saying that the Nagas can survive without dog meat, others viewed it as “nonsensical” which would only drive the dog-meat trade underground like “the failed Nagaland Liquor Prohibition Act”.

With dog meat being culture-specific for many Naga tribes, a Naga scholar who preferred to remain unnamed held the ban as a violation of one’s traditional rights.

On the other hand, some felt that the decision has been taken in a hasty manner by the government without wider consultation.

“There should have been a discussion by the state government because living in a democratic country like India, people should have had the opportunity to debate and discuss why there is a need to ban,” Gugu Haralu, a peace activist while speaking to ANI.

“I am a pet lover and so I don’t take dog meat. However, the government should have wider consultation in a democratic way. But they hastily took the decision,” she added.

Many people also raised concerns on social media saying, “Cruelty to animals is bad. There have to be ethical norms in place but outsiders policing and coercing the diet of native and indigenous people is problematic.”

While banning of commercial imports is acceptable, a netizen viewed that the ban on the sale of dog meat is an exploitation of the indigenous dietary habit.

“This is a sensitive issue. But as for me, I can’t just think of killing dogs which are like our family members for meat. It is too painful to think of it for me,” Yaimi Jagoi said.

The Nagaland government took the decision on July 3 to decree bans the commercial import-trading of dogs and also the sale of both ‘cooked and uncooked’ dog-meat in a state.

tags
top news
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In