Ban on PFI part of BJP's undeclared emergency: SDPI | Top 10 updates

The Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India, which has been banned in India on Wednesday, said the move is a direct blow on democracy and the rights of the people. National president of the SDPI MK Faizy said the 5-year ban is part of an undeclared emergency, which is clearly visible in the country. Also Read | PFI has been banned; what happens now

"Whoever spoke against the wrong and anti-people policies of the BJP regime have faced the threats of arrests and raids from them. Freedom of speech, protests and organisation have been ruthlessly suppressed by the regime against the basic principles of the Indian Constitution. The regime is misusing the investigation agencies and laws to silence the opposition and to scare the people from expressing the voice of dissent," the statement read. Also Read | What the ban on Popular Front of India means?

Here are the latest updates on PFI ban:

1. The Union home ministry on Tuesday issued the notification banning the Popular Front of India, the radical Muslim organisation, for five years.

2. Apart from PFI, Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have also been declared unlawful.

3. The government said all these organisations have terror links and though they work as educational, political or socia-economic organisations, they secretly work to radicalise a particular section of the society.

4. The demand for the ban was raised by the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, the Centre said.

5. BJP leaders and chief minister welcomed the move of banning the organisation for five years. karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the action is a message to all anti-national organisations.

6. The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday supported the ban and said the country is bigger than any institution. "If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here," Khan said.

7. The ban comes after two rounds of massive raids across the country on PFI and SDPI leaders.

8. In the government order, banning the PFI, the government said the PFI has clear terror links. Some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of SIMI and Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

9. There had been many instances of PFI’s linkages with global terrorist groups and some activists of its PFI have joined ISIS and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, the government said.

10. The ban on PFI means it is now known as a terrorist organisation. Its leaders would not be able to organise protests, seminars, conferences, donations etc.

