Home / India News / PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:42 AM IST

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years.

Following the nationwide raid on PFI, members took to the street in protest.&nbsp;
Following the nationwide raid on PFI, members took to the street in protest. 
ByHT News Desk

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years. The move follows the massive countrywide raid on PFI leaders by the National Investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police departments.

"...in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an 'unlawful association'," the notification read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pfi
pfi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out