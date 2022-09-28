PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years. The move follows the massive countrywide raid on PFI leaders by the National Investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police departments.

"...in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an 'unlawful association'," the notification read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail