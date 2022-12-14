'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi…': YS Sharmila jab at Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila - Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister - hit out at Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, calling him 'the richest bandit in the country' and accusing him of having stolen ₹70,000 crore in funds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi' not Bharat Rashtra Samithi..." she was quoted by news agency ANI, "He (KCR) is the richest bandit the country as he is involved in the Kaleshwaram (irrigation project) corruption scam... siphoned off ₹70,000 crore in funds from financial institutions."

READ | Kaleshwaram hangs in balance after 2 central agencies stop loans

KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the Telangana chief minister eyes a run in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

YS Sharmila has been vocal in her criticism of the Telangana chief minister over the past few weeks. She made headlines this month after visuals of her sitting in her car while it was being towed away by Hyderabad Police went viral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | YSRTP's YS Sharmila arrested; police tow away vehicle with her inside it

She had refused to stop her protest against KCR. Sharmila and YSRTP supporters were outside his residence protesting against an attack on her convoy - allegedly by workers of Telangana's ruling party - in Warangal district.

A furious YS Sharmila had claimed KCR's government had 'destroyed vehicles and beat up people' and that 'there is no democracy' under his administration.

Sharmila was later released on conditional bail and on a personal bond.

Then denied permission to hold a padyatra, she launched a hunger strike and late Friday night was shifted to a hospital after her health deteriorated.

She was discharged after treatment for low blood pressure and other problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail