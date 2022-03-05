Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bangladesh national, 4 others held in Assam for links to Al-Qaida affiliated jihadi outfit
india news

Bangladesh national, 4 others held in Assam for links to Al-Qaida affiliated jihadi outfit

The Bangladeshi national had entered India illegally and was working as a teacher in a mosque. He had indoctrinated four others to set up a module for jihadi work in Barpeta.
Bangladesh national Saiful Islam who was arrested in Assam for his alleged links with an outfit in the neighbouring country having affiliation to Al-Qaida. (PHOTO: ASSAM POLICE.)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 07:49 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

The special branch of the Assam Police has arrested five people including a Bangladesh national for their alleged links with an outfit in the neighbouring country having affiliation to Al-Qaida.

According to the police, all five people were arrested on Friday from Barpeta, Howly and Kalgachia for their alleged links with a ‘jihadi’ (Islamic terror organisation) outfit based out of Bangladesh and having affiliation to Al-Qaida in Indian sub-continent (AQIS).

The arrested persons are Saiful Islam (having aliases Mohammed Suman and Harun Rashid), Khairul Islam, Badshah Suleiman Khan, Noushad Ali and Taimur Rahman Khan

“During preliminary inquiry conducted so far, it has been found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid and alias Mohammed Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered India was working as a teacher in Dhakalipara masjid (mosque),” said a police release issued on Saturday.

“Saiful Islam had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four others to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to develop Barpeta district as a base for jihadi work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaida and its related organisation,” it added.

Police added that several incriminating documents and electronic devices were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

A case has been registered at Barpeta police station under several sections of IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act for charges including criminal conspiracy, attempting to wage war and raising funds for terrorist act. Further investigations are on.

Ansarullah Bangla Team is a Bangladesh-based Islamic ‘jihadi’ organisation.

