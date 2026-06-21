Bangladesh on high alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina party Awami League's founding anniversary: ‘May try to create unrest’

Bangladesh has reportedly issued a nationwide security alert ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League, the party once led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, amid concerns that supporters could attempt demonstrations across the country.

Former Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after the ouster of her government following weeks of student-led protests (AFP)

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The alert comes ahead of June 23, the anniversary of the Awami League's formation. The party was disbanded by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus after Hasina's government was ousted on August 5, 2024, following the student-led protests known as the July Uprising.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said intelligence agencies had flagged the possibility of disturbances around the anniversary.

"We have intelligence information that Awami League may try to create unrest and instability in the country surrounding June 23," news agency ANI quoted Ahmed as saying.

He said law enforcement agencies had been instructed to remain on maximum alert over the coming days and take all necessary measures to prevent sabotage, unrest or any attempts to disrupt public order, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister further said that authorities were closely monitoring developments. He also said the current administration no longer considers the Awami League a political party and instead views it as a "mafia organisation". Police fear clashes over anniversary events {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further said that authorities were closely monitoring developments. He also said the current administration no longer considers the Awami League a political party and instead views it as a "mafia organisation". Police fear clashes over anniversary events {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an internal communication circulated to field offices on Friday, police headquarters warned that Awami League leaders and activists could try to mark the anniversary by hoisting party flags at local offices and organising processions carrying banners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an internal communication circulated to field offices on Friday, police headquarters warned that Awami League leaders and activists could try to mark the anniversary by hoisting party flags at local offices and organising processions carrying banners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the communication cited by ANI, such activities could potentially lead to confrontations with members of rival political groups, particularly activists of the student-led National Citizen Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the communication cited by ANI, such activities could potentially lead to confrontations with members of rival political groups, particularly activists of the student-led National Citizen Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials cautioned that any such clashes could worsen the law-and-order situation in different parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials cautioned that any such clashes could worsen the law-and-order situation in different parts of the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the warning, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said there was no specific security threat at present, though officers remained on high alert.

No official announcement from Awami League

The Awami League has not issued any public statement about anniversary plans through its official online platforms.

Founded in 1949, the Awami League is Bangladesh's oldest political party and played a central role in the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

The political landscape in Bangladesh has shifted dramatically since Hasina's removal from power.

The interim administration barred the Awami League from contesting the elections held in February. The polls brought the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to power, with Tarique Rahman being sworn in as Bangladesh's prime minister.

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(With ANI inputs)

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