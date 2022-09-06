LIVE: ‘India our friend,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina India Visit: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday upon her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi. She also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest and visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.
Bangladesh is a key partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Under the leadership of Modi and Sheikh Hasina, respectively, India and Bangladesh have attained tangible results in areas including settling land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy, defence.
This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.
Sep 06, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Bangladesh PM to meet President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar today
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
Sep 06, 2022 09:37 AM IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lays wreath, pays tribute at Rajghat
Sep 06, 2022 09:31 AM IST
‘Hope for fruitful discussion’: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus.
I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim - to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sep 06, 2022 09:22 AM IST
‘Always recall India’s contribution during liberation war': Bangladesh PM
“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sep 06, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sep 06, 2022 09:14 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi receives Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as she arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sep 06, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan shortly
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan shortly.