LIVE: ‘India our friend,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina India Visit: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday upon her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi. She also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest and visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

Bangladesh is a key partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Under the leadership of Modi and Sheikh Hasina, respectively, India and Bangladesh have attained tangible results in areas including settling land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy, defence.

This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.