Home / India News / LIVE: ‘India our friend,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

LIVE: ‘India our friend,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met PM Narendra Modi.&nbsp;
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina India Visit: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday upon her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi. She also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest and visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

Bangladesh is a key partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Under the leadership of Modi and Sheikh Hasina, respectively, India and Bangladesh have attained tangible results in areas including settling land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy, defence.

This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 06, 2022 10:24 AM IST

    Bangladesh PM to meet President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar today

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lays wreath, pays tribute at Rajghat

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:31 AM IST

    ‘Hope for fruitful discussion’: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus.

    I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim - to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    ‘Always recall India’s contribution during liberation war': Bangladesh PM

    “India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:14 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi receives Sheikh Hasina

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as she arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Sep 06, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan shortly

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan shortly. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh sheikh hasina narendra modi + 1 more

PM Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme to develop 14,500 schools across the country

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:09 AM IST

These schools will become model schools and will encapsulate the full spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

The announcement was made on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. (File image (ANI))
The announcement was made on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. (File image (ANI))
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

An officer and a lady: 30-year fight for equality in the armed forces

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 09:52 AM IST

It's been an epic journey, especially for the 615 women who fought for permanent commission because the Ministry of Defence only allowed women to work for Short Service Commissions (SSC) which was initially just five years of service and then was gradually increased to 14 years of service.

(L-R) Squadron Leader Varlin Pawar, Squadron Leader Sumedha Chopra, Lt. Commander Seema Verma and Greeshma Mannari.
(L-R) Squadron Leader Varlin Pawar, Squadron Leader Sumedha Chopra, Lt. Commander Seema Verma and Greeshma Mannari.
BySunetra Choudhury
Close Story

Hyundai Venue N Line to make India debut today: Live and latest updates

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 09:50 AM IST

Hyundai Venue is all set to become the second model in India to also be offered in the N Line trim, after i20.

Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.
Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.
Close Story

TMC's Mahua fresh salvo over Rajpath rename: Hope they'll name new PM residence…

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 09:47 AM IST

Under the Central Vista project, the Prime Minister’s residence will be shifted behind the existing South Block.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Morning brief: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on feasibility of UCC

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:54 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A clutch of pleas has pointed at anomalies in various laws on divorce, marriage, succession, adoption and maintenance prevailing for different religions.(AP file photo)
A clutch of pleas has pointed at anomalies in various laws on divorce, marriage, succession, adoption and maintenance prevailing for different religions.(AP file photo)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

On Arshdeep, Digvijaya Singh says, 'Always against politics messing up…'

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:18 AM IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the campaign against Arshdeep in malafide and should be condemned. Cricket between Indo-Pak is unfortunately more than just a match, Manish Tewari tweeted.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said what happened with Arshdeep can happen with the best of cricketers.&nbsp;
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said what happened with Arshdeep can happen with the best of cricketers. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

'People think back-seaters don't need belt': Nitin Gadkari after Mistry's death

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 06:17 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari said six airbags will soon become mandatory in all cars and there is no question of compromising on international standard of road safety.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said an airbag comes at only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>900.&nbsp;
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said an airbag comes at only 900. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: ‘committed to…by Bijoy Dibosh’

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 06:16 AM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday for her four-day state visit.

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.
Indian industrialist Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story

LIVE: ‘India our friend,’ says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in India: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She arrived in Delhi on Monday and met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met PM Narendra Modi.&nbsp;(ANI)
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Breaking: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Breaking news today September 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka govt releases 300 crore to tackle Bengaluru flooding

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:30 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) solely for Bengaluru, and ₹9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for the same.

An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
An aerial view of the flood at Rainbow Drive layout, Sarjapura, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story

Warangal, Thrissur join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained efforts” to obtain recognition and exhibit the “rich cultural heritage of India”.

Warangal in Telangana. (India at UNESCO/Twitter)
Warangal in Telangana. (India at UNESCO/Twitter)
BySharangee Dutta
Close Story

Notice to Centre on plea to revive women’s bill in Parliament

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:57 AM IST

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari directed a copy of the petition, filed by National Federation of Indian Women, to be served on the Central Government and said, “This issue is important but we want you to serve a copy of the petition to the Union. We will then consider.”

The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. (AP File Photo)
The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. (AP File Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to cancel religious symbols, names of parties

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:51 AM IST

A bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by former UP Shia Waqf board chairman, Wasim Ahmed Rizvi.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. (PTI)
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The city received more rain in the 24 hours to 8.30 AM Monday than it did in 99.9% of the days since the begining of the 20th century (the average for the city was 58.5 mm, the 44th highest in any 24-hour period since January 1, 1901).

Members of a rescue team row their boat past submerged vehicles following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar)
Members of a rescue team row their boat past submerged vehicles following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar)
ByAbhishek Jha
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out