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Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after PM aide's detention at Delhi airport

Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser to Bangladesh PM, was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as his name was flagged during a security check.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 06:35 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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An adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was stopped by immigration authorities at New Delhi airport because his name appeared on a security-related blacklist, prompting Dhaka to summon the Indian chargé d’affaires on Monday to register a protest over the incident.

Zahed Ur Rahman has a long history of making anti-India statements, especially on his YouTube channel “Zahed’s Take”, which has been blocked in India (Facebook//zahed.urrahman.77)

Zahed Ur Rahman, the adviser to the Bangladesh PM on policy and strategy, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening leading his country’s delegation for a meeting of the committee of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. He was stopped as his name was flagged during a security check.

People familiar with the matter said Zahed Ur Rahman has a long history of making anti-India statements, especially on his YouTube channel “Zahed’s Take” that has been blocked in India, and this was the reason his name was on the watchlist.

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“If the Indian side had been notified, steps could have been taken to address his name being on the blacklist,” the second person said.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned India’s chargé d’affaires Pawan Badhe and conveyed “deep disappointment” over the incident involving Zahed Ur Rahman, state-run BSS news agency reported, citing an unnamed ministry official. Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman described the incident as “unexpected” and “unfortunate” and told reporters in Dhaka that the government is taking appropriate steps

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

bangladesh dhaka saarc tarique rahman delhi airport
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