Home / India News / Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new Boeing VVIP aircraft for first time on foreign trip
india news

Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new Boeing VVIP aircraft for first time on foreign trip

The B777 aircraft, which has registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went from Delhi to Dhaka on a new custom-made VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time on a foreign journey.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh are currently celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 war victory. India had defeated Pakistan in December 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The B777 aircraft, which has registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year. 

The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday, government officials said.

Another custom-made B777 aircraft, with registration number VT-ALV, was also delivered by the American aircraft giant to the Indian government in October last year. Both custom-made planes are to fly only president, vice president and prime minister of the country.

These two aircraft were part of Air India's commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before they were sent back to Boeing for retrofitting for VVIP travel. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heat stress in India can reduce industrial output: Study

Supreme Court refuses relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Not a born politician but learning fast: Metro Man on track with his 2nd innings

‘Special visit begins with a special gesture’ tweets PMO

The B777 planes have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suites. PTI DSP NSD NSD

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi pm sheikh hasina boeing 777
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP