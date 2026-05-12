Bangladeshi national sentenced to 3 years in UP for forging Indian passport

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to three years of imprisonment for travelling on a forged Indian passport and illegally registering land, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused also got a passport made using fraudulent means, and travelled twice to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia each.(Representative Image/File)

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Special Judge, Ballia, Ramkripal on Monday held Abdul Amin guilty, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

Also Read: Action taken against 94 Bangladeshi nationals for unauthorised stay

According to prosecution sources, a case was registered on March 14, 2023, at the Kotwal police station in Ballia against Amin, who hails from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh, on a written complaint by Inspector Bharat Bhushan Tiwari of the ATS Varanasi unit.

The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and under the Foreigners Act.

It is alleged that Amin, with the assistance of individuals from Ballia, illegally obtained Indian documents and, based on them illegally registered land in Purushottampur located in the Pandua area of West Bengal's Hooghly district.

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{{^usCountry}} He also got a passport made using fraudulent means, and travelled twice to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also got a passport made using fraudulent means, and travelled twice to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia each. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Amin in the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Amin in the court. {{/usCountry}}

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