Bank robbery case: Cops arrest 4, seize 18.6kg gold, 3.80L cash

Four people have been arrested for their alleged role in the robbery at the KC Road branch of the Kotekar Agricultural Service Cooperative Society in Ullal taluk on January 17, police said on Monday, adding that 18.6 kg of gold and ₹11.67 lakh in cash have been recovered. The heist, planned for about six months, was executed during the afternoon on January 17, a time chosen by the accused anticipating minimal traffic

Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said: “We have arrested Murugandi Thevar (36) from Tamil Nadu, Yosuva Rajendran (35) from Mumbai, Kannan Mani (36) from Mumbai, and M. Shanmugasundaram from Tamil Nadu, who provided shelter to the main accused. Besides, 18.3 kg of gold and ₹3.80 lakh in cash was recovered during the investigation.”

“The heist, planned for about six months, was executed during the afternoon on January 17, a time chosen by the accused anticipating minimal traffic. Murugandi Thevar had visited the bank three times in 2024 to analyse its security vulnerabilities. On the day of the crime, the group arrived in vehicles and split up after the robbery to evade capture,” he said.

“Post-robbery, Murugandi and Rajendran escaped to Tamil Nadu via Kerala in a Fiat car, while others travelled to Mumbai using trains and buses. A critical breakthrough in the investigation came when CCTV footage from a petrol station in Surathkal identified a car with a Mumbai registration, leading the police team to Mumbai,” Agrawal said.

“From Murugandi and Rajendran, we recovered 2 kg of gold, ₹3.80 lakh in cash, two pistols, and three live bullets. Additionally, a search of Shanmugasundaram’s house resulted in the recovery of 16.2 kg gold,” he said.

He further said that the investigation into the case is ongoing as four more suspects, including Shashi Thevar, remain at large. “Shashi Thevar provided critical information about the bank, and we suspect local assistance. Further details will emerge once the remaining suspects are arrested,” the commissioner said.

Agrawal also raised concerns about the inadequate security measures in cooperative banks. “I will bring these issues to the Reserve Bank of India’s attention to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he assured.

“The arrested accused, all with previous criminal records, have cases registered against them in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Efforts are continuing to apprehend the remaining culprits,” Agrawal added.