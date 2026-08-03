Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: Key test for Prashant Kishor in Bihar, counting of votes begins shortly
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: Counting of votes for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies, Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur, will begin at 8am today. The Bankipur contest is a key test for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who threw his hat after the seat fell vacant.
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: The results of the bypolls to three assembly constituencies, namely Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur in Gujarat, will be declared today (Monday) as the counting of votes by the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins at 8 am....Read More
Bankipur by-election result
The Bankipur assembly by-election was held after former MLA Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat. The contest has turned into a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the RJD. Voting took place on July 30, 2026.
The bypoll is a key contest for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who entered the fray after the seat became vacant. The BJP has nominated Neeraj Kumar Sinha against Kishor.
Datia by-election result
The main contest in Datia is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. Voting was conducted on July 30, and the constituency recorded a turnout of 71.44 per cent.
In the 2023 assembly elections, Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti defeated former state home minister Narottam Mishra by more than 7,500 votes. The seat later became vacant after a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in a fraud case in April. He was later granted bail.
The BJP chose not to field Mishra in the by-election and instead gave the ticket to Tiwari. The decision led to massive protests by Mishra's supporters.
Manjalpur by-election result
The Manjalpur bypoll, held on July 30, was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel earlier that month. A voter turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded across 260 polling stations.
The contest is between BJP leader and former Vadodara municipal corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel and Gujarat Congress vice president Bhikhabhai Rabari, who is also a former minister.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Yogesh Patel of the BJP won the seat with 1,20,133 votes. He defeated the Congress candidate, who secured 19,379 votes, by a comfortable margin.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 07:37:35 AM IST
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: Counting of votes begins shortly
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly constituencies, including Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur in Gujarat, will begin shortly.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the vote counting process at 8am.
- 3 Aug 2026, 07:31:09 AM IST
Manjalpur election result LIVE: Battle between BJP vs Congress in Gujarat's Manjalpur
Manjalpur election result LIVE: The Manjalpur bypoll, held on July 30, was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel earlier that month. A voter turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded across 260 polling stations.
The contest is between BJP leader and former Vadodara municipal corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel and Gujarat Congress vice president Bhikhabhai Rabari, who is also a former minister.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 07:21:51 AM IST
Bankipur election result LIVE: Prashant Kishor says will give crushing defeat to BJP
Bankipur election result LIVE: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday predicted a crushing defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the bypoll for Bihar’s Bankipur assembly constituency, where he is making his personal electoral debut.
“The BJP will lose by such a big vote margin that they won't ever have the audacity to say that they can win even if they give election tickets to cats and dogs,” Kishor said at a press conference in Patna.
- 3 Aug 2026, 07:14:36 AM IST
Datia election result LIVE: What to expect in Madhya Pradesh's Datia
Datia election result LIVE: The main contest in Datia is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. Voting was conducted on July 30, and the constituency recorded a turnout of 71.44 per cent.
In the 2023 assembly elections, Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti defeated former state home minister Narottam Mishra by more than 7,500 votes.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 07:10:16 AM IST
Bankipur election result LIVE: Electoral debut for Prashant Kishor in Bihar
Bankipur election result LIVE: The contest has turned into a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the RJD.
The bypoll is a key contest for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who entered the fray after the seat became vacant. The BJP has nominated Neeraj Kumar Sinha against Kishor.
- 3 Aug 2026, 06:56:30 AM IST
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 8am
Bankipur, Datia election result LIVE: The results of the bypolls to three assembly constituencies, namely Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur in Gujarat, will be declared today (Monday) as the counting of votes by the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins at 8 am.
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