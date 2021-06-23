Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bar council proposal to set up university of legal education in Goa approved
india news

Bar council proposal to set up university of legal education in Goa approved

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the institute will be funded and run by the Bar Council of India; Goa only has to locate and identify a stretch of land to host the institute
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Representational image.

Goa will play host to the International University of Legal Education as well as a bench of the International Arbitration Centre with the state Cabinet approving a proposal by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Addressing a press conference, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday, said that the institute will be funded and run by the Bar Council of India; Goa only has to locate and identify a stretch of land to host the institute.

“We have approved a proposal to set up the International University of Legal Education and Research (run by) the Bar Council of India. All expenses are being borne by the Bar Council of India, not us. It will also be run by the Bar Council of India. We only have to give them the land free of cost,” Sawant said.

Also Read | BJP MLA files 5 crore defamation suit against singer in Goa

The state government has also granted its approval to set up a unit of the International Arbitration Centre that will also be associated with the law university.

“Right now there is no International Arbitration Centre in India, there’s only one in Singapore. The second International Arbitration Centre will be set up in Goa. It will also be run by the Bar Council,” Sawant said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Explore, nap, repeat: This baby elephant is showing netizens life's new mantra
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP