Bar council proposal to set up university of legal education in Goa approved

Goa will play host to the International University of Legal Education as well as a bench of the International Arbitration Centre with the state Cabinet approving a proposal by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Addressing a press conference, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday, said that the institute will be funded and run by the Bar Council of India; Goa only has to locate and identify a stretch of land to host the institute.

“We have approved a proposal to set up the International University of Legal Education and Research (run by) the Bar Council of India. All expenses are being borne by the Bar Council of India, not us. It will also be run by the Bar Council of India. We only have to give them the land free of cost,” Sawant said.

The state government has also granted its approval to set up a unit of the International Arbitration Centre that will also be associated with the law university.

“Right now there is no International Arbitration Centre in India, there’s only one in Singapore. The second International Arbitration Centre will be set up in Goa. It will also be run by the Bar Council,” Sawant said.