Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated four major road infrastructure projects in Delhi worth ₹1,951 crore, including the long-delayed Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass. Work on the Modi Mill flyover extension and the Loni underpass was also launched.

A view of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor that was inaugurated on September 29, 2026, in New Delhi. (ANI File)

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The inauguration comes as the Delhi government seeks to accelerate road and transport infrastructure projects across the capital. Chief minister Rekha Gupta, PWD minister Parvesh Verma and other cabinet ministers were present at the event.

The 5-km Barapullah Phase III corridor provides a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and south Delhi. It connects with the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined elevated stretch to around 9 km. The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian infrastructure.

Deep Dive What are the main features of the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor? The Barapullah Phase III corridor includes a 5-km signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and south Delhi. It features a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian infrastructure, and merges with the existing Barapullah corridor, creating a combined stretch of around 9 km. Why were there significant delays in the construction of the Barapullah Phase III corridor? The Barapullah Phase III project faced multiple delays due to bureaucratic approvals and clearances, starting in 2015 and originally expected to be completed by 2017. The prolonged timeline led to increased construction costs, now estimated at ₹1,635 crore. How will the Barapullah Phase III corridor benefit commuters in Delhi? The corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, potentially allowing commuters from East Delhi and Noida to reach AIIMS in about 15 minutes, compared to the previous duration of 35-40 minutes, thereby easing traffic congestion between east and south Delhi.

The project was approved in 2014, and construction began in 2015, with completion originally scheduled for 2017. Delays pushed the revised project cost to around ₹1,635 crore. Both ramps of the elevated corridor, including the connection to the existing Barapullah stretch, have been completed, along with the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the Delhi government would undertake development work during its five-year term that, according to her, previous governments had failed to complete over several decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the Delhi government would undertake development work during its five-year term that, according to her, previous governments had failed to complete over several decades. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will do enough work in these five years that the previous governments have not done in the last 50 years. Dilli badal rahi hai, patri pe chal rahi hai,” she said.

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BJP Delhi president and minister of state for road transport and highways, Harsh Malhotra, alleged that the opposition was raising complaints about infrastructure projects because of the development undertaken by the government.

“This flyover has been stuck for years, and our government got it done. They could not see such major infrastructure projects being opened, which is why they are going to roads in the city and scraping it off to deliberately prove that these are of bad quality, but the people will not be fooled by such antics,” Malhotra said.

Verma said construction on the project had started 11 years ago and that it had remained pending for more than eight years.

“It will bring major relief,” he said, adding that the government had followed up on pending approvals and clearances to complete the corridor.

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PWD officials said the new flyover would be a key east-south Delhi connectivity project. The completed stretch is expected to provide a signal-free route from Mayur Vihar towards Sarai Kale Khan and onward to AIIMS and south Delhi.