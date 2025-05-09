Barber shops reopened after nearly 3-month boycott at village in Koppal: Official

The barber shops in Koppal district were re-opened on Thursday after almost three months when a social boycott was called by the leaders of Muddaballi village after a dispute between a barber and a member of Dalit community over payment. On March 1 the Muddaballi village leaders announced the decision to boycott the Dalit community (File photo)

“In February, a barber abused a member of the Dalit community after the latter did not pay for the haircut. After the incident, on March 1 the Muddaballi village leaders announced the decision to boycott the Dalit community. No complaint was filed by anyone,” Koppal tahsildar Vitthal Chowgali said.

On Wednesday, the tahsildar along with taluk panchayat executive officer Dundappa Turadi, and deputy superintendent of police Muttanna Sarvagol visited the village to address the issue directly. “ A meeting was convened with the community elders, representatives from Dalit organisations, and the local barbers. We informed them about the SC/ST Act and told them of legal action if such boycott continues,” Chowgali said.

“During the meeting, the participants pledged to oppose untouchability and said that equality would be upheld in everyday life. On Thursday, the barber shops were re-opened,” he added.