Barmer man thrashed, forced to drink urine for relationship with woman

The man’s father said in a complaint to the police said his son was returning from a temple when four men abducted and tortured him.
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Police have arrested on of the accused and are on the lookout for three others. (HT PHOTO)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and forced to drink urine in Rajasthan’s Barmer district over his relationship with a woman, a police officer said.

In his police complaint, the man’s father said his son was returning from a temple when four men tortured him.

Police superintendent Anand Sharma said the attackers abducted the man, took him to a secluded place, tied his hands and feet, and thrashed him with batons. “The accused allegedly forced the victim to drink urine. After this, the accused robbed him of 5,000, mobile phone, silver chains, and other valuables,” Sharma said.

Police said the attackers threatened to kill him if he reported the incident before abandoning him outside his house. The man was later hospitalised.

Sharma cited preliminary investigation and added it suggests the man’s relationship with the woman was the reason for the assault. “Unhappy over the relationship, the accused decided to teach the victim a lesson.” He added they have arrested an accused and were looking for the rest.

He added the woman’s family has also registered a rape case against the man.

