Basant Panchami 2022: PM Modi extends wishes; Saraswati Puja to be held today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. He will be in Hyderabad today to unveil a statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May the blessings of Mother Sharda be with all of you and may Rituraj Basant bring joy in everyone's life,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha (month) of the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja is also celebrated as Basant Panchami in some parts of India. It is the festival that marks the arrival of the spring season in India.

The festival is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music and art. On this day, goddess Saraswati is worshipped in temples as well as by students in schools and colleges.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra prayed to goddess Saraswati with a Sanskrit verse, and wished the people of the country on Basant Panchami.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day. It is also believed that Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati on this day. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered auspicious to start new work, get married or perform a house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh).

The colour yellow has a lot of significance on the day. People celebrate the day by wearing yellow outfits, worshipping goddess Saraswati and eating traditional dishes. The colour yellow symbolises knowledge and also denotes mustard fields that are associated with the arrival of spring season.